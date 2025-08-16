Are local rangers killing in conservation’s name?

In 2024, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) revealed that it arrested and prosecuted 2,145 individuals after they illegally accessed 10 major national parks in the country, including Murchison Falls, Kidepo, Lake Mburo and Queen Elizabeth. It was also revealed that 10,190 assorted wildlife and wildlife products, 30,578 poaching and trafficking implements, 17 firearms, 13 magazines and 174 bullets were recovered. Evidently, much more than pleasantries are exchanged when rangers and poachers cross paths. One month in 2022—May—captures just how fatal shootouts between the two groups of people can be. Statistics show that 17 rangers and nine suspected poachers were killed during shootouts inside the different parks across the country.

“Our rangers face a lot of dangers as they do their work. If they face such danger, they have no choice but to respond with force. They have to protect themselves against armed poachers. In such circumstances, they have to use weapons to defend themselves,” Mr Bashir Hangi, UWA’s communications manager, says. Mr Charles Otto Komakech, a resident of Lapii Cell, Tangi Ward in Purongo Town Council, Nwoya District, however says the rangers often times do not use proportionate force. Mr Komakech knows that because on November 19, 2024, he watched as three poachers experienced the force in question. Mr Komakech had joined Vincent Opiyo, Levy Odong, and Richard Opiyo Wanci in embarking on a hunting expedition inside the Murchison Falls National Park.

More than meets the eye?

The trio was skinning a warthog they had killed when Mr Komakech headed to a thicket to ease himself. It would prove to be a life-saving decision. No sooner had he left than the UWA rangers pounced. “They were violently arrested, and I witnessed it while hiding in the thickets. I was lucky because they did not see me at all,” Mr Komakech recalled. The poachers would never be seen alive again. With Murchison, home to 76 mammal species of and 451 bird species, reports of poachers missing inside the conservation area are not uncommon.

Between November of 2024 and January of 2025, at least six people—all residents of Koyo, Lapii and Te Acam cells in Purongo Town Council—went missing inside the Murchison Falls National Park. Richard Wanci Opiyo, a resident of Koyo Cell, who went missing on January 21, is believed to be the last poacher to go missing. “If it is true that these missing men entered the park, they could have been eaten by wild animals. Wild animals are more dangerous than our rangers. So, anyone who enters the park through ungazetted points can’t be accounted for,” Mr Hangi says of Mr Komakech’s friends. “We only arrest and prosecute you if we find you in the park. In 2024 alone, we produced 700 of the more than 2,000 people arrested inside the park in the courts of law.

That shows we are not trigger-happy, unless you are armed and dangerous to our rangers. That is when we will use force to protect ourselves,” Mr Hangi adds. Yet Mr Komakech insists that there are two sides to this coin. Before the November 2024 incident, poachers like Ben Ojok, from Goro Village; Koch Goma Sub-county; Charles Ongom Lukong and Jacob Okot, both residents of Purongo Sub-county; Patrick Oringa Ayoi, and one Alele from Longulu Sub-county vanished, never to be seen again.

Mysterious disappearances

Local authorities have continued to blame UWA for the mysterious disappearances, alleging that rangers execute poachers and hide their bodies inside the park. Mr Openy Latim, the Got-apwoyo Sub-county chairperson, who also chairs the Sub-county Security Committee, told Saturday Monitor that poachers are usually unwilling to come forward and reveal what happened inside the park. “You only hear about incidents inside the park as rumours. No-one is willing to come forward to explain what has happened in the park. But I can tell you, there are such cases in this area,” he says. Mr Emmanuel Orac, the Nwoya District chairperson, concurs. He reveals that the latest incident was early this year when some men went to hunt in the park but never returned to their families. “It is true we have been registering complaints over the alleged disappearance of individuals inside the park.

We later called for a meeting with the park officials, and since then, we haven’t registered any new cases so far,” he says. The push and pull factors revolve around the seemingly insatiable demand for game meat. Purongo, Olwiyo, Wii-Anaka, Got-apwoyo, Agung and Anaka are key urban centres in Nwoya District known for trafficking game meat from wild animals killed by poachers inside Murchison Falls National Park. A delicacy in the Acholi Sub-region, a kilogramme of game meat fetches anywhere between Shs20,000 and Shs50,000 on the local market. The animals killed range from antelopes, buffaloes, elephants, crocodiles, baboons, hippopotamus, giraffes, among others. Poachers are also interested in the animal’s skins, bones, tusks and meat. The latter demand had left antelopes, warthogs, buffalo, elephants, lions and leopards in the crosshairs.

“Anyone caught poaching inside the park is arrested and arraigned before the courts of law where they are formally charged,” Mr Hangi insists. Anyone found inside the park risks being slapped with a long jail term. Among the charges they are liable to face in the courts of law include illegally entering an area gazetted for wildlife, killing protected species, entering the park without authority, and having a deadly weapon. The offence contravenes Section 70 (a) of the UWA Act of 2019. On conviction, one can face a fine of up to Shs20 billion, life imprisonment or both.

‘Anything but innocent’

Mr Hangi says poachers are not as harmless as Komakech would want many to believe. In fact, adds the UWA spokesperson, a number of poachers are former members of the security forces. They not only turn their weapons to the wild animals, but also rangers. The conservation agency has consequently found itself having to cater to children of many of their workers killed in the line of duty. “The killings of our rangers have left us with a huge responsibility. We have to provide school fees and other necessities left behind by our fallen staff,” Mr Hangi says. According to UWA, between May 2002 and January 2025, at least 20 rangers were killed by suspected armed poachers inside the parks.

The latest incident occurred on January 24, 2025, at Lake Mburo National Park in western Uganda. Sgt Charles Ngabirano was shot dead by armed poachers while conducting operations inside the conservation area. Similarly, in November 2024, Pte Jonathan Olara was shot dead by poachers suspected to be from the neighbouring South Sudan inside Kidepo Valley National Park. The agency manages 10 national parks; 12 wildlife reserves; five community wildlife management areas; and 13 wildlife sanctuaries. For Mr Ben Odong, whose 28-year-old son, Patrick Omony, never returned from a hunting expedition, UWA rangers use excessive force. That was on January 24. Mr Odong vividly remembers hearing gunshots at around 8am. He only heard from the grapevine that his son had been arrested. Despite reaching out to UWA and the police, Mr Odong has been unable to find out what fate befell his son.

Yet the impacts of poaching are not to be underestimated. The so-called hippos’ pool at Murchison Falls National Park is down by a little over 50 percent. The wheel traps that poachers use weigh in tonnes. The element of loss that they keep triggering is just as heavy. The kobs that have smaller limbs than, say hippos or buffalos, capture the sense of grimness. If caught in the wheel traps, the limbs of kobs have to be amputated. While a wheel trap can be held in one’s hands, its small size evidently belies a viciousness. UWA’s rangers are tasked with ensuring such viciousness never sees the light of day. Between 2012 and the present, nearly 40 people have reportedly been killed or gone missing after illegally entering the park.

According to records available with Nwoya District authorities, up to 35 poachers who entered the Murchison Falls National Park have disappeared without a trace. ­­Of those, seven are allegedly missing or were killed between November 2024 and January 2025, which poses the question: Have Uganda’s rangers made it a habit to kill in the name of conversation?



