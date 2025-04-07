Arinaitwe trafficking trial delayed due to missing witnesses

The hearing of the case against police officer Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana, accused of aggravated trafficking in persons, has stalled due to the absence of the victim and key witnesses.

Arinaitwe appeared Monday April 7, 2025, before the International Crimes Division of the High Court, presided over by Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha, for the hearing of his case. However, the prosecution, led by Mr Joseph Kyomuhendo, informed the court that they are still searching for the victim and witnesses, requesting an adjournment.

"I pray for an adjournment to continue locating for the victim and witnesses as I also consult my boss, Mr Kyomuhendo told court.

The trial judge Komuhangi adjourned the case for two weeks with a caution that the state should be ready to proceed by then.

"I want to give the two weeks to the prosecution to look for the witnesses in the the case especially the victim and by then you should be ready to proceed," Justice Komuhangi held before adjourning the case to April 22.

Court documents indicate that Mr Arinaitwe coordinated the journey of the victim on phone and that the accused policeman and his girlfriend received the victim who traveled by bus from Mbarara.

According to the court indictment, the accused Arinaitwe told the victim that she would be working for him as house maid at a monthly wage of Shs70,000.

“That the accused person left his girlfriend in bed with just a towel wrapped around his waist, went to the kitchen where the victim was washing utensils and made sexual gestures to the victim. He held her tightly and attempted to unwrap his towel but the victim pushed him away,” reads the court document.

The state contends that Mr Arinaitwe’s girlfriend stayed for one week and left at the beginning of July 2023 and that after her departure, he found the victim in the sitting room, held her tight and attempted to unwrap his towel but again the victim pushed him away.

It alleged that on the same night after the departure of his girlfriend, Mr Arinaitwe followed the victim to the bedroom and forcefully had unprotected sex with the victim.

Prosecution case



The state allege that between the months of June and July 20234 at Nalumunye – Bandwe Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, the Superintendent of Police, Mr Arinaitwe transported or recruited or haboured Namukasa Joan, by means of fraud or deception or abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability to achieve her consent for the purpose of exploitation to wit sexual exploitation and the offense was committed by a law enforcement office employed in a public service.