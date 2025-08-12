Armed gang leaders charged, remanded in Kyotera court following coffee factory heist

Two alleged members of a violent robbery gang accused of terrorizing traders in Kyotera and Masaka districts appeared before Kyotera Grade I Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of aggravated robbery.

Bruno Jjuuko, identified as the alleged ringleader, and his accomplice, Alex Lule, also known as "Dodo," were formally charged and remanded to Masaka Main Prison pending further investigations.

The suspects did not enter a plea during the preliminary hearing and were remanded until August 27.

Related Police arrest notorious robbery gang leader targeting coffee traders National



Presiding Magistrate Ignatius Ategyeka accepted the prosecution’s request for more time to collect and consolidate evidence. State prosecutor Maureen Namusisi described the crimes as complex and serious, warranting additional investigation.

The charges relate to a brazen armed robbery on July 25 at Mazima Bugagga Coffee Factory in Kalisizo Town Council, Kyotera District, where five gunmen held the factory manager hostage and escaped with over Shs100 million. CCTV footage played a key role in identifying the suspects.

The police intensified operations following the incident, culminating in a joint security raid on July 27 in Masaka City.

Masaka Regional Police spokesperson ASP Twaha Kasirye confirmed the arrest of Jjuuko, who is believed to have led the gang active since 2021.

The suspects were intercepted at Kizigo Village, where a violent shootout resulted in the death of Lawrence Ssenyumu, another suspected gang member.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma revealed during a July 28 briefing at Naguru Police Headquarters that several firearms recovered in the operation were police-issued rifles stolen in earlier attacks linked to the gang.

“These weapons were traced back to the Uganda Police Force inventory and used in a string of violent robberies,” Kituuma said.

He commended the joint security forces for dismantling one of the region’s most dangerous criminal networks.

The gang is suspected of numerous high-profile robberies targeting businesses across Kyotera, Masaka, Rakai, and nearby districts. Authorities continue to pursue leads on other members believed to be at large.

Local traders welcomed the arrests but remain cautious. “We’ve lived in fear for months,” said a shop owner in Kalisizo who requested anonymity. “Hopefully, this marks an end to the violent attacks.”

If convicted, Jjuuko and Lule face life imprisonment or the death penalty under Uganda’s laws on aggravated robbery.

Police urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities as the court prepares to hear more evidence when proceedings resume on August 27.