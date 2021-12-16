Armed men raid police post, gun down two police officers

Two police officers have been killed and their guns taken after a group of armed men raided a police post in Kiboga District.

A police source said the armed men suspected to be eight in number and with assault rifles raided the post at around 7pm.

The Wamala Regional Police Commander has sent reinforcement in the area to hunt for the suspects.

Details of what happened during the raid are still scanty. The Wamala Police Regional Spokesperson is said to be preparing a statement in short while.

This is the second incident in two weeks that police officers have been attacked and their guns stolen in the same region.

On December 7, two police officers were shot dead by criminals, who lured them to the crime scene. Their guns were also robbed.

The two deceased officers include; CPL Alfred Okech and Constable Moses Kigongo.