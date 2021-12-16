Armed men raid police post, gun down two police officers

By  Andrew Bagala

  • The Wamala Regional Police Commander has sent reinforcement in the area to hunt for the suspects.
  • Details of what happened during the raid are still scanty. The Wamala Police Regional Spokesperson is said to be preparing a statement in short while.

Two police officers have been killed and their guns taken after a group of armed men raided a police post in Kiboga District.

