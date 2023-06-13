Armed men raid Somali family, shoot one dead in Kampala

Police are investigating the circumstances under which suspected armed robbers attacked a family of six Somalis on Tuesday in Kampala City’s Rubaga Division, killing one on spot and injuring two others.

The deceased, Laban Mohammed, was a businessman operating from Kisingiri Zone, Bukesa Parish in Rubaga Division.

It is alleged that the deceased was staying with Mohammed Yassin and their sisters in the same house.

While they were sleeping at around 3am, about four unknown criminals armed with a pistol entered their house from the behind door, went straight into their bedroom and started assaulting them, police revealed.

The deceased and his brother Yassan Mohammed confronted the thugs in self-defense but the assailants shot Laban in the head from the left-hand side prior to his death.

According to police, Yassan was shot two bullets to his left shoulder as his brother’s killers ran away immediately.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told journalists in Kampala that two files of murder and attempted murder were registered at Old Kampala police station as the Force’s crime scene officers and the police canine unit were dispatched to document the crime scene.

Police preliminary findings indicate that six people, all Somalis, stay and sleep in the house where two empty cartridge casings were recovered from and sent to the government analytical laboratory for further management.

“The body of Laban was examined from A-plus premises and found with two suspected bullet wounds on the left hand side of the head and around the waist on the right hand side. Later, the body was sent to Mulago city mortuary for post-mortem,” Onyango noted.