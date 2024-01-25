Armed militiamen arrested in Kanungu

At least two Congolese rebels that overnight Wednesday crossed into Uganda via Kanungu District have been arrested, authorities have said.

The two militiamen belonging to the Mai Mai Kabido, an armed group in neighbouring DR Congo, were found with an AK-47 rifle at the time they were apprehended by the UPDF 307 brigade for questioning.

On Thursday, brigade commander Lt Col Robert Nahamya confirmed the arrest, adding that plans were under way to transfer the matter to the UPDF 2nd division headquarters in Mbarara city for further management of the matter.”

“On Wednesday morning in Kyeshero Central Cell, Kyeshero Sub County in Kanungu District, we arrested two Congolese nationals from ( Mai Mai) rebel group attached to Nyamilima detach. They are Innocent Vitwale,20, and Niyo kibuga, 21,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the two rebels who crossed into Uganda through the porous Kashenyi border carried 28 ammunitions.

“They crossed into Kanungu District at around midnight and moved until morning when civilians reported the matter to our forces that reacted and apprehended them,” Lt Col Nahamya said on Thursday morning.

Lt Col Nahamya clarified that the two detainees are not members of the ADF rebel group as earlier circulated on social media.

“These people told us that they were trying to dodge the military operation against other rebel groups in DR Congo and they decided to hide in Uganda for safety,” he said.