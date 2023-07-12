Armed robber arrested in hospital after confrontation with brothers

Soroti City Police have arrested a former Arrow Boy who is suspected of involvement in a series of killings, rapes, and robberies in the area.

On July 12, the police recovered a firearm believed to have been used by the suspects.

Mr. Ageca Oscar Gregg, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, identified the suspect as Francis Orego, 40, a resident of Arubela village, Dakabela parish, Arapai Sub-County in Soroti district.

The Arrow Boys were formed in Teso in the Eastern Region of Uganda as a self-defense militia in 2003 to boost the efforts of Uganda People’s Defense Forces, UPDF, in fighting the Lors’s Resistance Army, LRA rebels in Northern Uganda.

According to Mr. Gregg, the suspect, who was an Arrow Boy from 2003 to 2007, had been in hiding after committing several criminal acts with the aid of a gun.

“It’s alleged that on June 30, 2023 the suspect allegedly shot John Baptist Musisi in Opiyai A, Opiyai ward, Eastern City Division in Soroti City. And in 2008 he was arrested on allegation that his gun was used in the murder of an Officer In-Charge of Kichinjaji Police station. He was arraigned in court and sentenced to 22 years in prison,” SP Ageca said in a press statement on July 12.

He added that the suspect was released after serving a portion of the sentence.

SP Ageca revealed that during the search, an AK47 assault rifle loaded with 29 rounds of live ammunition was discovered abandoned in a cassava plantation. Three additional magazines with eight rounds of ammunition were found in a green pouch concealed under firewood at the suspect's mother's residence.

Detectives said that the illegal firearm, bearing the number UG UPDF 564807641, belonged to the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF).

“The Police has recovered exhibits of a bicycle, black jacket and mobile phones from the home of the suspect which he allegedly got during the murder and robbery,” he said.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital while receiving medical treatment after being attacked and injured by his two brothers.

"On July 10, 2023, at around 8 pm, information was received that the aforementioned suspect was admitted to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after engaging in a fight with his brothers, Isaac Ecegu and Emmanuel Ocen, whom he had attempted to harm with a machete. However, they overpowered him, and he sustained serious injuries," he explained.