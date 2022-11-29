Armed robber shoots trader dead, injures another

Police in Agago District are searching for an assailant who shot dead a businessman and injured another in Kalongo Town Council on Wednesday last week.

According to witnesses, the armed robber stormed the shop of Joseph Komakech and shot him dead before fleeing with a bag suspected to contain money.

“It was approaching 8pm when we heard gunshots in the neighbourhood, but once we dashed out to see, I saw a man dressed in a hooded jacket fleeing the scene with a bag in his hands,” Ms Jackie Arach, a restaurant operator at Kalongo Centre, said.

Ms Arach said the suspect, dressed in civilian clothes, jumped on a motorcycle and sped off towards Kokil, adding that the deceased’s wife claimed that the bag contained Shs42m.

Police in a statement said witnesses told them that the unknown gunman walked into the deceased’s shop and started asking for money and in the process, he shot him six times on the back and the shoulder.

Police also said the suspect shot at another victim identified as Joel Opiyo, 26, a shop attendant, before fleeing from the scene with the money.

The victims were taken to the nearby Dr Ambrosoli Hospital, Kalongo where Komakech was pronounced dead, while Opio remains under intensive care.

Investigations

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying a team of detectives and the scene of crime officers were dispatched to gather evidence to help in investigations.

“The police are tracking the unknown assailant concerning the murder by shooting and an aggravated robbery that took place on November 23 at Kalongo Town Council. A case has been opened,” Mr Ongom said.

“We condemn the cowardly acts of killing innocent civilians and we would like to assure the people of Kalongo to remain calm and cooperate with all the security components to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted,” he added.

According to police, there have been several cases of murder by shooting in Agago in the last four months.

Mr Ongom said the district is in the cattle corridor and some of the cases are being perpetrated by Karamojong cattle rustlers who have been raiding kraals.