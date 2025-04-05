Armed robbers leave one dead, another injured in Jinja

Armed robbers launched a violent attack on Praise God Hardware Shop in Buwenge Town, Jinja District, along the Jinja-Kamuli road, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants entered the shop, stole cash, and opened fire on customers at around 8 pm on Friday.

The attack led to the death of Bumali Mbadi, who was shot during the robbery, while Mr Eric Matege, who was at the shop purchasing hardware supplies, sustained severe injuries.

The Kiira region police responded quickly to the scene, and a cartridge recovered from the location has been sent to the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) in Kampala for forensic analysis.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in apprehending the perpetrators.

"We are dedicated to protecting the lives and property of our residents," said Mr. James Mubi, Kiira region police spokesperson. "We urge everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to their local police station."

Mbadi's body has been taken to the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary, while Mr Matege is receiving medical treatment.

The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking the public to provide any information that may lead to the capture of the suspects.

Mr Moses Batwala, the Jinja District Chairperson, visited the scene shortly after the incident and expressed concern about the increasing insecurity in the area. As a member of the district security committee, Mr Batwala highlighted that this was the second such incident, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

This attack follows a recent security breach in which 15 suspects escaped from Jinja Central and Masese police stations early Sunday morning, with one of the escapees already apprehended.



