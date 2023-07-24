Armed robbers raid Budaka agro processing plant 

Police in Budaka District in eastern Uganda are hunting for three suspected robbers who are believed to have been behind attacks on members of the business community, with the latest victim reported on Gwanyi road, Industrial Area in Budaka Town Council.

The suspects armed with machetes raided Makula Agro Processing Company limited before robbing Shs6 million on Thursday night.

Police say the thugs escaped but there are some leads.

This is the second similar robbery reported in Budaka District in less than two months.

The company is owned by Mr Bruno Wayiragala. At the time of the attack, two of his employees were in the office balancing the books.

The company manager, Mr Fred Takabasa, a resident of Bukanbindi village in Budaka District who reported the case to police told detectives that three unknown men dressed in black jackets, caps and face masks and armed with two machetes raided their premises and threatened to cut them if they failed to handover cash.

They are said to have fled on a motorcycle with their heist.

“Three unknown thugs approached the office and one of them remained on motorcycle, two armed with pangas entered in the office where the company manager (Takabasa) and Ms Hellen Bwiibo, an accountant were counting money. The robbers threatened to cut them if they didn't hand over the money,” Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso.

She said they robbed Shs4 million and Five phones from the company. They also robbed Shs2.1 million and an Infinix phone from Waira Hadadi, a supplier who had come to pick his payment for the maize he had supplied the company.

According to police the suspects who are still at large were not identified.

“Our findings indicate that the victims didn't make any alarm and that there were no cameras at the scene. That the askari was not at the work place at that time,” she said.