Armed Rwandan soldier arrested in Uganda

Ndagijimana was saved by Mathias Arineitwe, the Butanda Sub County GISO while already injured on the upper right eye. Photo | URN

  • Angry locals accused the soldier of crossing to Uganda with an intention of kidnapping Ugandans to take them to Rwanda for detention.    

A Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) soldier Saturday survived lynching by an angry mob in Butanda Sub County, Kabale District on accusations of trespassing into Ugandan soil while armed.   

