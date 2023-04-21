Armed street beggar faces life sentence

The armed beggar who was arrested by police outside Kalungi Plaza in Central Division, Kampala, more than a fortnight ago could be jailed for life if convicted on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and government stores.

Mr Farouk Hamuza, alias Tonny Mayambala Mugabi, appeared before Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate, Ms Siena Owomugisha, for plea taking on Wednesday. He denied the charges.

The magistrate later remanded Mr Hamuza to Luzira Prison. He returns to court on May 8 for the hearing.

“I have issued witness summonses to appear in court the day when this matter is set for hearing,” Ms Owomugisha said.

Prosecution led by Ms Lydia Nakoto alleges that Mr Hamuza, 43, a resident of Bbiina Upper Zone in Nakawa Division of Kampala, was found in possession of a firearm without a valid certificate at Kalungi Plaza, Johnstone Street in April this year.

Mr Hamuza, a wheel chair-bound man, is also accused of possessing police boots, an army uniform, and a jacket contrary to the law.

Police arrested Mr Hamuza, who was allegedly found with a revolver pistol, six mobile phones, and acamera.

He claimed to be a military officer with army number 3347 NRA. But investigations reveal that he made a false claim.

On Wednesday, Ms Nakoto told court, “I pray to this court to set the date for hearing because inquiries are complete.”

Before his arrest, Mr Hamuza had been moonlighting as a beggar on Kampala’s streets.

He had been the subject of a long-running surveillance operation after police informers reported that the beggar carried a weapon.

Kampala Metropolitan police arrested him after he was frisked and found with a loaded pistol.

Mr Hamuza, was being called Hajj on the streets and known by three other names; Farouk Mugabi, Tonny Antony Amuza, and Cowboy 43.

Sources recently told Monitor that Mr Hamuza spoke fluent Swahili and seemed to be familiar with military matters, a fact which may have raised even more suspicions about him.

A source also told this publication that the suspect regularly carried out his begging activities on Namirembe Road, but could also be found around the mosque next to Arua Park.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Mr Hamuza had been under security surveillance on suspicion of being in possession of stolen bullets.

The UPDF Act

•Section 160 of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act, 2005, provides that any person who unlawfully receives, possesses, sells, or delivers any arms, clothes, equipment, vehicle, aircraft, or boat bearing any marks of UPDF commits an offence and is liable to life imprisonment on