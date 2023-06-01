Thieves raid Minister Musenero’s farm

Police in Budaka District are investigating circumstances under which unidentified armed thugs raided Datic Technical School in Iki-lki Town Council and stole four heads of cattle.

The attackers, believed to have been more than five, raided a farm belonging to the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero on Wednesday at around 1am.



The Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, Immaculate Alaso, said they have already launched a manhunt for the said thugs.

She said Mr Geoffrey Mukatabula, 28, a watchman at Datic Technical School and a resident of Nalubembe village, Bukoli Parish Iki-lki Town Council reported a case of aggravated robbery of four heads of cattle.

“We have started investigating a case of aggravated robbery of four cattle worth Shs4 million by five men, of whom two were dressed in plain army green uniform and with two guns. The armed thugs, who are said to have been travelling in a Noah car parked at a distance before attacking the farm,” ASP Alaso said on Thursday.



She told this publication that armed thugs ordered the farm workers, Geoffrey Mukatabula and Davision Bumba to lie on the ground to avoid further resistance.

“The thugs drove the animals through the garden to the road where they had parked their vehicle about 200 metres away. The two victims were also taken to the road, but they couldn't capture the registration number of the vehicle since they made them lie on the ground while facing down. Animals were loaded onto the vehicle and they drove away,”ASP Alaso said.