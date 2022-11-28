Armed thugs shoot cashier, rob Shs95m in Kamuli

Police in Kamuli District are investigating circumstances under which GM sugar weigh bridge cashier was shot and injured before he was robbed of Shs95m by unknown armed thugs.

The cashier, Kobil Goswami, was attacked at GM Sugar weigh bridge premises located at Luzinga central 1 Zone, Wankole Sub County, Kamuli District on Sunday, according to police.

Busoga North Region Police spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha, confirmed the robbery and shooting, saying they have so far arrested five suspects to help in the investigation.

“We have started investigating the matter to establish how unknown assailants shot the cashier of GM sugar weigh bridge and robbed him Shs95m. At the time of the occurrence, he was at his residence a few metres from the weigh bridge,” Mr Kasadha said.

He said that police Preliminary investigations suggest that upon limiting the freedom of Kirya, the assailants coerced him into leading them to the residence of the cashier, which he did. Kirya is among the suspects being held as investigations into the matter are ongoing.

“Upon gaining access to their target, the attackers shot Kobil on the left shoulder demanding for money. They allegedly searched the house, which yielded access to Shs.95 millions, before they fled the scene,”Mr Kasadha said.

According to him, the victim was rushed to Nile International hospital in Jinja City for better management.

This is the second armed robbery case in Kamuli District in just a week.

Previous robbery cases in kamuli

Last week, Busoga North Police Disciplinary Court found a top police officer in Kamuli District guilty of robbery of Shs75 million and recommended his dismissal from the force.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Micheal Bulenzubuto attached to Anti stock theft unit (AST), was arraigned before the disciplinary court following his arrest on allegations of robbing Shs75 million from a driver at the Victoria Sugar Company way bridge.

Cases of aggravated robbery are on the increase, according to a police report. A total of 1,956 cases of aggravated robbery - where lethal weapons such as firearms, knives, hammers, and machetes, among others, were used - were reported in 2021 compared to 1,844 cases reported in 2020, showing a six per cent increase.