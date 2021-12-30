Arms treaty to eradicate illicit trade in region - IGAD

Guns picked up recently in the disarmament effort

By  Paul Adude

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Director Security Sector Program under the Peace and Security Division Mr Abebe Muluneh has said countries acceding to Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) will prevent and eradicate the illicit trade in conventional arms in the region.

