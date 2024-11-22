Army chiefs, MPs evacuated after Kampala-Gulu highway motorcade crash

Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force (UPDF) top officers, Members of Parliament (MPs) including the State Minister for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba are among the survivors of a road crash at Namunsaala village, Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District on the Kampala-Gulu highway in the afternoon hours of Friday November 22.

Savannah Region Police Spokesperson Mr Sam Twineamazima identified some of the UPDF officers and Members of Parliament and victims of the multiple car crash involving more than four cars as; "Gen Lakara Nakibus, Andrew Guti (former) Chairman Court Martial, ​Brigadier General Mwanje Ssekiranda, the Chief of Staff, Reserve Forces, Foreign Affair State Minister John Mulimba" among other victims.

The crash scene involving top UPDF officers, MPs and a minister on the Kampala -Gulu highway in Nakasongola District. Photo/Courtesy of Uganda Police Force

While details about the road crash are still with the investigating officers, the Savannah Police Spokesperson said that the victims of the accident were travelling from Kampala City to Gulu City side when a speeding Bus Reg. No. UAU 602W rammed into the motorcade as the Bus driver tried to overtake a truck Reg No. UBM 346J.

The bus rammed into the other cars whose occupants included UPDF officers, minister and Members of Parliament.

“The victims were rushed to Bombo Military Hospital for medical check up. Relevant statements were taken by Scene of Crime officers to aid in the investigation,” Mr Twineamazima, the Savannah Police spokesperson said briefly.

Gen Andrew Guti, his driver and another person identified as Moses Akashaba were referred to Bombo Military Hospital for medical check up.

Mr Twineamazima added that the crash was minor with no serious injuries.

The Luweero- Kafu road section of the Kampala-Gulu highway is prone to accidents with several dangerous spots already identified to help the road users navigate through the road section safely.