Army court to start hearing case against NUP’s security head next month

Investigations into the case of unlawful possession of defence stores against the civilian head of security of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Achileo Kivumbi are complete, the state has said.

Investigations into the case in which the civilian head of security at the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters, Mr Achileo Kivumbi is accused of unlawful possession of defence stores are complete, the state has said.

“Investigations are complete and we seek for a hearing date,” the state prosecutor, Lt Col Raphael Mugisha told the General Court Martial (GCM) in Makindye chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe on Monday.

Mr Kivumbi’s lawyers led by Mr George Musisi asked the state attorneys to disclose to them all the documented evidence they intend to rely on to prosecute their client as required by law. This is intended to help them prepare Mr Kivumbi's defence when hearing starts.

Brig Gen Mugabe consequently set October 8 to begin hearing the case while September 17 for the hearing of Mr Kivumbi’s bail application.

After Monday court proceedings, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), described the case as political and told journalists that they are against the idea army court trying civilians yet the Constitutional Court already made its pronouncement on the same as being illegal.

“The army court fears the civilian courts since people can be released on cash bail which is not the case here. They try so hard to see that they suppress the suspects so that they can force them to accept in exchange for their freedom,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

“We pray that the Supreme Court makes its decision on the appeal that was filed challenging the decision of the Constitutional Court so that we can move on,” he added.

Mr Ssenyonyi who doubles as the Nakawa West MP, said Kivumbi had reportedly been questioned about anti-corruption protests against Parliament.

“He said he had been asked to admit that he’s one of the mobilisers of the march to parliament anti-corruption protestors may be in exchange for his freedom but he refused because he had nothing to do with the protests,” he said.