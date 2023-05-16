Army makes more leadership changes in Karamoja

After Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe was replaced by Maj Gen Don William Nabasa as the 3rd Division army commander in Karamoja, other changes within the division have also been made.

On Saturday, Col Wilberforce Karate Sserunkuma, who has been heading the 405th brigade headquartered in Nakapelimoru Army Barracks in Kotido, handed over the command of the brigade to Col David Byaruhanga.

Col Byaruhanga will be working under the supervision of Gen Nabasa, who initially was the head of Military Police.

His new role will oversee operations in the districts of Karenga, Kaabong, and Kotido in the greater northern Karamoja.

In other changes, the army last Wednesday stationed a new brigade, 501, to buffer the LDUs and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Abim.

The deputy commander for 3rd division, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, who officiated at the handover ceremony at Nakapelimoru Army Barracks in Kotido, congratulated Col Sserunkuma for the strides made especially where the joint security forces have managed to retrieve 417 guns since July 2021.

“Col Sserunkuma was available, approachable and a hard worker whose capabilities are unquestionable,” he said.

Col Sserunkuma has been elevated to the position of acting deputy commander for two divisions.

Brig Gen Busizoori asked Col Byaruhanga to maintain the operation tempo already in place, adding that he is a commander with years of combat experience since 1986 when he was first deployed in the Karamoja.

“The construction of security roads is ongoing and forces must ensure the safety of contractors,” he said.

Mr Ambrose Onoria, the Kotido RDC, said the change in command has left no gap and as senior leadership remains committed to ensuring criminality is fought decisively.

Maj Isaac Oware, the spokesperson for the 3rd division, said the 405th brigade is one of the organic units under the division, adding that it now covers the districts of Karenga, Kotido and Kaabong in the north Karamoja.

The 501st brigade is headed by Col Benard Kashemeza is headquartered in Abuku, Abim District , whereas the 81st infantry battalion commanded by Maj Stephen Omonyi, which previously operated in Abim, has been deployed to cover operations in Agago District .

“The presence of peace in Abim will mean peace in Otuke, Agago and parts of Kitgum, which have suffered from raids from Karimojong warriors,” Maj Oware said. He said the new adjustments come after a recent security assessment of the situation.



Trend

Karamoja is currently in the spotlight over insecurity, perpetrated by suspected cattle rustlers. Last week, President Museveni ordered the deployment of 6,000 additional soldiers on the border of Teso and Karamoja sub-regions.