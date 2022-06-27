Army recruitment: 20 arrested for presenting fake documents

A total of 20 youths in Masaka City have been arrested for presenting forged academic papers and fake National Identity Cards to get enlisted to join the Army.

According to Lt Ninsiima Rwemijuma, the spokesperson of Masaka-based Armoured Brigade- Kasijjagirwa, the suspects have been handed over to police to carry out further investigations.

“UPDF is considering only academically qualified candidates who are also healthy and fit enough to serve in the national army. We are not hear to tolerate forgeries,” he said on Monday.

On Sunday, at least 1,245 youth turned up, but a total of 859 were disqualified due to poor physical fitness and lack of required academic qualifications.

“Some people who had turned up for the recruitment exercise had high blood pressure while others had scars on their bodies. So, we had to request them to try something else, not the Army,” he added.

The three-day recruitment exercise, which kicked off yesterday at Masaka Recreation Grounds is targeting 327 recruits from the districts of Gomba, Butambala, Bukomansimbi, Kalungu, Sembabule, Kalangala, Rakai, Lyantonde, and Kyotera.

Brig Gen Martin Ndyanabo, the head of the recruitment exercise in Masaka sub region, said the overwhelming number of youth showing up at the recruitment venue shows that Ugandans are ‘eager to serve their country’.

“If one does not qualify, let him/her give a chance to a colleague who is fit and possesses the required qualifications,” he said.

The UPDF is currently conducting the countrywide recruitment exercise in which more than 10,000 recruits will join the army.

Considerations for one to join the army

-A citizen of Uganda

-Healthy and physically fit and ready to undergo medical examination

-Must be aged 18-25, and must be single with no children. The standard operating procedure is that; you have to wait for four years before you get married

-All recruits must have a minimum form of education of senior four or its equivalent and not above UACE (for basic training).

-They must present original documents and photocopies of all academic papers

-Good conduct with no criminal record (letters of recommendation from LCI to LCIII). Gombolola Internal Security Officers must sign the letters to confirm their conduct