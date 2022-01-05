Army starts probe into financial scam against Kandiho

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) is investigating a scam by unscrupulous fraudsters who claimed to be mobilising financial support to bail out Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the CMI chief.

This follows sanctions on Maj Gen Kandiho by the United States government in December last year.

The army spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, yesterday released a statement confirming the financial scam.

“Two cases have so far been registered and are under forensic investigation. The two fraudsters have allegedly obtained money by false pretence from unsuspecting friends of Maj Gen Abel Kandiho and members of the public,” she stated.

Maj Gen Kandiho was hit with the sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, including for alleged torture and sexual abuse committed under his watch.

Brig Byekwaso earlier said Maj Gen Kandiho was not given a fair hearing by United States authorities before announcing what she described as unilateral financial sanctions.

“The country and the UPDF, in particular, were disappointed that such a decision could be made by a country they consider friendly, a partner and a great ally,” she said.

However, Maj Gen Kandiho said the sanctions were politically motivated and inconsequential.

He said unilateral punishments imposed by the United States risked alienating its allies.

“I have no business in the United States and I am concentrating on threats in the region and I will not allow my attention to be diverted,” he said.