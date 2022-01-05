Army starts probe into financial scam against Kandiho

Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Maj Gen Abel Kandiho. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The army spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, yesterday released a statement confirming the financial scam.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) is investigating a scam by unscrupulous fraudsters who claimed to be mobilising financial support to bail out Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the CMI chief.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.