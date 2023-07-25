Army ‘stray bullet’ kills woman going to her garden

Police in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances under which a 34-year-old woman was shot at and killed yesterday as she went to her garden.

A witness, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, said the deceased was going to her garden when she found herself entangled in a security operation.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said Jackline Nalwanga, the deceased, a resident of Nakabugo Village in Wakiso District, was killed by a stray bullet that was discharged by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operative during an operation targeting machete wielding thugs who operate around Nakabugo Swamp in Wakiso District.

“The crime scene was thoroughly examined by a team of police detectives, exhibits were recovered and five suspects arrested,” Mr Onyango said.

He added that CMI allegedly received intelligence information that a group of thugs disguising as army personnel were carrying out robberies while dressed in army attires at Nakabugo Swamp.

According to the Police Annual Crime Report of 2022, a total of 279 cases of murder by shooting were reported to the police countrywide, compared to 303 cases reported in 2021.

Of the total cases reported, 27 were taken to court, five cases were not proceeded with while 247 cases are still under inquiry.

Also, 296 persons were shot dead, of whom 266 were male adults, six male juveniles, 19 female adults and five were female juveniles.

UPDF Act

The UPDF act of 2005 section 160 and 161 says that anyone who unlawfully receives, possesses, sells or delivers any arms, clothing, equipment, vehicle, air craft, or boat bearing marks refereed in sub-section one or forbidden by or under this act to be sold, pledged or otherwise disposed of, commits an offence and is on conviction liable to imprisonment of life.