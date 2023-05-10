Army stuck with 100 motorcycles confiscated from suspected illegal fish transporters

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) under the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) is stuck with more than 100 motorcycles confiscated from suspected illegal fish dealers in the Greater Masaka sub region.

The motorcycles, parked at the FPU offices at Armoured Brigade Barracks -Kasijjagirwa, were impounded during operations against transportation of immature fish, according to the army.

The army is also stuck with one car and several bicycles which were confiscated during operations.

Capt Andrew Engibu, the FPU sector commander, said 21 motorcycles impounded between January and this month have been handed over to operators who served their sentences.

He said many people after being intercepted by FPU officers abandon motorcycles or vehicles.

“Unfortunately, many people we arrest fail to come for their motorcycles, bicycles and vehicles. Some of the vehicles and motorcycles have been at the barracks since 2018,” he said on Monday while handing over some of the motorcycles to the owners after presenting proof of ownership on May 8.

Brig Gen Deus Sande, the commander Armoured Brigade Barracks –Kasijjagirwa, said FPU operations aim at conserving lakes and increasing fish stalk.

“I ask whoever engages in fishing and transporting premature fish to abandon the practice and find something else to do because the hunt is still on. Illegal fishing hurts the economy because such undersized fish cannot be exported,” he added.

Mr Jackson Mbaziira, who managed to get back his vehicle after spending four months in prison, said he will abandon the illegal fishing business.

“I am going to process a license to engage in lawful practices because this is my work from which I win bread for my family,” he told this publication on Tuesday.

Mr Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto, the chairperson of Masaka District, said the district has the highest number of landing sites on Lake Victoria in the region.

He commended the army for fighting illegal fishing.

However, Mr Batemyetto urged the army leadership to prevail over soldiers who torture fishermen while enforcing standards on the lake.

“When soldiers torture fishermen suspected of dealing in illegal fishing, it taints the image of the army. Those who still engage in illegal fishing, need to be sensitised,” he said.