Army to remain on lakes

The State Minister for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, has reiterated that soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) will continue to operate on water bodies until illegal fishing activities are curbed.

According to Ms Adoa, removal of soldiers from the lake could result in depletion of fish, yet fish is one of the nation’s leading earners in non-traditional agricultural exports.

“The moment we remove the army from the lake without fishermen organising themselves, we shall see conflicts on the lake. So, the army will stay on the lakes until there is no illegal fishing,” the minister said while addressing fishermen and local leaders at Kalangala District headquarters on Wednesday.

The minister’s reaction arises in the mid of calls from politicians representing fishing communities to withdraw soldiers from the lakes. They accuse the soldiers of intimidating and abusing rights of fishermen, while some politicians allege that the soldiers are benefiting financially from illicit fishing activities.

Mr Adoa was in Kalangala to defuse persistent clashes between the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Eve Kwesiga, and the commander of FPU, Capt Eric Muhangi. These disputes had reportedly jeopardised operations against illegal fishing.

Ms Kwesiga opposed FPU operations where soldiers arrest illegal fishing suspects from their homes. She insisted that they should be arrested on site with their exhibits.

The RDC also called for suspects to be tried in courts within Kalangala to allow easy access by relatives.

“I was sent here by President Museveni to ensure that there is harmony among the leaders. If you don’t pull in the same direction, the desired results will not be achieved. Please sit as a team and harmonise your positions,” she said.

The minister said fishermen would continue to be tried in courts outside Kalangala to prevent them from using their influence to secure their early release.

“Please take those stubborn illegal fishermen to Buganda Road Court in Kampala because when they remain here, they will be released as it has been the case before,” she said.

During the same meeting, fishermen criticised the army operations.

“The soldiers came here to do business. When they intercept a boat with immature fish, they offload the fish and later sell it to other people,” Mr Gerald Kayita from Mazinga Sub-county said.

Mr Siraj Mawanda, the spokesperson of the Association of Fishermen and Lake Users (AFALU), said soldiers should instead be deployed at the border points to detect importers of illegal fishing equipment .

“The fishermen will have no alternative, but to look for the recommended gears,” he said.

Capt Muhangi said he would carry out thorough investigations about the suspects arrested from homes. “There is no one we get from his home without proof that he is involved in illegal fishing. Usually, when we ask them to bring the illegal fishing equipment, they comply and we burn them,” he said.