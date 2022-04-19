Armyworms invasion reduced, says ministry

Cases of African armyworms invasion have reduced following the increased rainfall in various parts of the country during the Easter season, the Agriculture ministry said.

Mr Stephen Byantwale, the director of Crop Resources at the ministry, told Daily Monitor yesterday that rain cuts the life cycle of the African armyworm and affects their movement.

“As we receive rain, the wind direction is also changing. And with rains coming in, the survival of the young African armyworm, those that have just hatched, will get suppressed. And those that have already pupated and are in the soil will also get submerged [in rainwater] and suffocate to death,” he said.

He added: “The control that we have been doing has reduced the population of the caterpillars and the incoming of the rain cutting the life-cycle, definitely the reports have started coming down, except for areas where we still don’t have rain –areas in the cattle corridor like Nakaseke, Gomba.”

The director highlighted districts in the central region as areas where the ministry is seeing more success.

“Like in Mukono, Luweero and Wakiso, where they had reported [cases of armyworms invasion] and it has rained, they are not there. They are in the rangeland of the cattle corridor where rains are not yet enough and spraying is complicated,” Mr Byantwale added.

By last week, pests had ravaged around 13,000 acres of crops and rangeland in 41 districts amid intervention to kill them using a pesticide called cypermethrin.

Farmers are advised to mix 100 to 120 millilitres of the pesticide in 20 litres of water and apply while observing all the safety precautions such as wearing coveralls, masks and gloves.

Mr Fred Kyakulaga Bwino, the State minister for Agriculture, earlier last week said more than 23,000 litres of pesticides, 100 motorised pumps and 200 sets of protective gear have been distributed to affected districts.

Dr Herbert Talwana, a crop scientist at Makerere University College of Agriculture, told Daily Monitor that African Armyworm is a sporadic pest that has been around in the country and that the outbreak is triggered by drought.

Dr Talwana said if the rain delays, it allows the eggs of the African armyworm moth to hatch into larva (caterpillar) which is its most destructive stage.