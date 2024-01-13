Arnold: Life of haircut guru cut way too soon

One day, Aurora Najjemba Siima—who is only six months now—will ask her paternal grandfather as to how she ended up being orphaned. When that day comes, Bryan Barber reckons he will be tongue-tied. The fatal stabbing of his son—Arnold Senkungu, alias Arnold Barber—at the backend of last month, held the attention of a disbelieving nation.

Arnold and his partner, Shina Atwine, both only in their 20s, sparked something of a bloodbath at their rented residence in Mosque Zone, Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala City.

Despite being rushed to Kibuli Hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life, Arnold succumbed to his injuries. The tragedy took an even more devastating turn as Atwine, his assailant, promptly took her own life by stabbing herself in the neck.

Arnold’s sudden death inflicted a severe shock across social media where he was renowned, mostly for his active participation and engagement on the video sharing platform TikTok.

It is on TikTok that he rose to fame with his mesmerising and skilful barbering techniques. Through his TikTok videos, Arnold showcased his prowess in transforming haircuts into works of art, making every hairstyle an experience to behold. His unique ability to blend trendy styles with classic techniques earned him a dedicated clientele at his barbershop and following on the app.

One of Arnold’s customers, DJ Shiru, asserts that the deceased was more than just a barber. He was, DJ Shiru told Sunday Monitor, an influencer who used his platform to spread positivity and encouragement. Arnold leveraged his fame to actively engage in charitable initiatives, such as providing free haircuts to those in need, particularly street children.

Early life

Arnold, the first and only child of celebrity barber Brian Lutaaya, alias Bryan Barber, and Sherry Nabyonga, was born in Wobulenzi, Luweero District, at a time when his parents were still in their teens. Sherry—in Primary Seven and Mr Lutaaya in Senior One—faced the challenges of parenthood head-on.

Mr Lutaaya’s father agreed to pay Sherry’s school fees, following the teenage pregnancy. This left Mr Lutaaya endlessly scrabbling for crumbs. Despite attending school for only two years by himself, Mr Lutaaya found his passion in the world of barbering and left formal education to pursue his craft. Due to his parents operating under constrained budgets, Arnold’s grandparents played a pivotal role in his upbringing.

At the age of 14, Arnold expressed a desire to leave school. His father, now deeply involved in his barber career, however, denied the request. Instead, Arnold was sent to Kiwoko to work under the guidance of his uncle.

In 2018, father and son reunited in Kampala where Arnold began learning the art of barbering from his father for a full year. By mid-2019, Arnold had honed his skills and ventured out on his own, adopting the moniker “Arnold Barber.”

He would later set up his own shop—Rasters Saloon—at an address that belonged to his father’s barbershop. This was years ago in Kibuli. Riding on his father’s brand in the craft, Arnold’s client list quickly grew. He soon became the favourite barber for many in Kibuli and neighbouring suburbs.

Pandemic flourish

Mr Lutaaya, proud of his son’s achievements, even redirected some of his own clients to Arnold when he was away. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 saw Arnold’s business flourish as he introduced mobile services, with social media acting as his marketing ground. It’s there that he captured the interest of notable celebrity personalities such as artiste Jose Chameleone, music producer Dmario, DJ Shiru, and rapper Feffe Bussi, among many others.

At this point, father and son transitioned from a traditional parent-child relationship to one resembling brothers, if not business colleagues. They shared industry insights, guidance, and occasional consultations.

“Arnold was probably one of the best human beings I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and it’s not only a loss to his friends and family but a loss to us as his clients,” rapper Fefe Bussi told Sunday Monitor, adding, “He was a great guy and a genuinely wonderful person.”

Shina relationship

At the peak of his career and amid rubbing shoulders with top celebrities, Arnold, also a celebrity in his own right, found himself falling in love with Shina Atwine, then a freshman at Makerere University Business School (Mubs). Their rapid romance led to a pregnancy.

When Arnold shared the news with his father, the latter advised him to officially visit (okukyala) Shina’s parents before the pregnancy became visible. Quickly making preparations, Arnold, accompanied by a few friends, his mother, and father, visited Shina’s parents. Among the agreements made during the visit, per Arnold’s father, was the continued support for their daughter’s endeavours, including her university tuition.

After their visit, Arnold and Shina officially started cohabiting and later welcomed their baby. On the day the couple breathed their last, the toddler was only six months and three days.

Mr Lutaaya told Sunday Monitor that a recurring issue plagued the young couple. He recalls that his son often confided in him about the challenges he faced with Shina, citing incidents of violence and disrespect. Shina accused Arnold of not giving her enough time as her partner, eventually leading her to believe that Arnold had other relationships.

In an attempt to resolve their conflicts, Mr Lutaaya intervened and conducted a counselling session for Arnold and Shina. Although they left seemingly at peace, Mr Lutaaya later discovered that Shina’s behaviour had become more toxic in the relationship. This realisation was further confirmed on Christmas Day when Arnold, after an evening drink with his father, opted to return home only when Shina was asleep, fearing a confrontation.

“After enjoying Christmas festivities with Arnold, as I bid him farewell in Mulungo, I asked why he wasn’t leaving too. He explained that he preferred returning home when Shina was asleep, as he was not prepared for a confrontation with her if she was awake upon his return,” Mr Lutaaya shared with Sunday Monitor.

A tragic turn

Mr Lutaaya further learnt from Arnold’s mother that Shina consistently sent threatening messages, expressing intentions to harm their son. Initially dismissed or not taken seriously, these threats became a reality. Shina’s intense love for Arnold turned into hatred for anyone taking his attention and time, as she believed they influenced him to neglect her.

Mr Lutaaya explains that Arnold attributed the lack of quality time to the demands of his job, which often required working late. Unfortunately, they never anticipated the issue escalating to such a dangerous extent.

His father fondly reminisces about the Christmas Day they spent together, unaware that it would be their final celebration. Indeed, the bliss was shattered on the morning of December 27, when Mr Lutaaya received the distressing news that his son lay unconscious at Kibuli Hospital. Arnold had fallen victim to various stab wounds all over his body.

Tragically, Shina had taken her own life within the same house where she had inflicted the fatal injuries upon Arnold. Fresh bloodstains were discovered on the locked door to their rented house by neighbours.

It is alleged that, fuelled by fear and uncertainty, Shina took her own life using the same knife. This, it is further proffered, was when she realised Arnold was unconscious with ominous signs of impending death. Frank Serunjoji, their immediate neighbour, and others took decisive action, forcibly entering the house. Inside, they found Arnold still clinging to life, albeit with multiple injuries. After rushing him to Kibuli Hospital, they discovered Shina lifeless with a deep neck wound. A knife, bearing fresh blood, was also found in the house, providing damning evidence of the homicide.

Reports suggest that Shina had confided in a friend about mistreatment, prompting her to acquire a new knife, possibly indicating premeditated murder. The couple’s rented house remains under police cordon.

Meanwhile, Arnold’s salon, now managed by his mother and sister, continues to operate with the dedication of his junior trainees.

In memory of Arnold, Mr Lutaaya envisions establishing a foundation advocating for the voices of men within families. He believes Arnold’s story reflects the silent struggles endured by many men in relationships, but are afraid to speak out.