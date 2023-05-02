Arrest all Genocide masterminds - Rwanda High Commissioner to UN

The Rwanda High Commissioner to Uganda Mr Joseph Rutabana, has asked the United Nations (UN) to hunt and arrest all the masterminds of the infamous 1994 Rwanda genocide.

According to Mr Rutabana, many masterminds of the genocide are hiding in different countries across the globe where they sought asylum.

“Many perpetrators are still hiding in different parts of the world and we want them arrested and face the law. The genocide survivors want justice and that is the only way it can be served,” he said while speaking at the 29th Rwanda genocide commemoration ceremony at Lambu Landing Site in Masaka District at the weekend

More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by armed militias in an onslaught that started on April 7 until July 14, 1994.

The day was marked under the theme: “Remember Unite Renew to never allow it to happen again in and outside of Rwanda,”

Mr Rutabana commended the government and Ugandans for gathering and burying the bodies of the genocide victims from the shores of Lake Victoria.

Mr Rutabana said without quick intervention by Ugandans, their beloved ones couldn’t have gotten a befitting sendoff.

“I want to thank the government and people of Uganda mostly those who stay near the shores of Lake Victoria who made sure our loved ones get a decent burial," he said.

Defense Minister Vincent Ssempijja (3rd right) and Rwanda delegations commemorating the 1994 genocide at Lambu memorial site at the weekend PHOTO BY BRIAN A KESIIME

According to Mr Rutabana, 10,981 genocide victims were buried in Uganda at three memorial sites. The Ggoli memorial site in Mpigi District holds 4771 remains of genocide victims, Lambu memorial site in Masaka District ( 3335 remains), and Kasensero memorial site in Kyotera District ( 2875 remains).

Mr Rutabana said the mass graves are a permanent reminder of humanity and comfort to the survivors.

The commemoration event started with a prayer from Pastor Francis Ngoboka. Several survivors from the Humura Victoria Warakoze Survivors Association came out and shared their testimonies on how they survived the gruesome killings during the genocide and how their loved ones were thrown into River Nyabarongo which flows into Lake Victoria.

Pastor Ngoboka urged authorities in Rwanda to do everything possible to ensure that what transpired during the genocide doesn’t reoccur.

Fransisca Ngabire, a genocide survivor from Rwanda testified how she survived death three times.

“On the 16th day of the genocide, we formed groups which helped some of us survive, our group included me, my father, and my cousin, we went to a school that was under construction and we hid in there, then our father decided to leave us behind and asked me to take care of my little brothers and that is how we survived, “she said.

The Minister of Defense, Mr Vincent Ssempijja who was the chief guest urged all people to exercise unity, and reconciliation and ensure that what befell Rwanda doesn’t happen elsewhere.

“Uganda will always keep the agreement that was made while in Kigali of keeping unity between the two brotherly countries. I call upon all the people of Rwanda to get united so that they can keep this year’s theme alive,” the minister said.