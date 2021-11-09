Arrest Emyooga fund defaulters – Minister Kasolo tells RDCs

Minister Harunah Kasolo (in suit) reacts after cutting a ribbon during the openning of an NRM Sacco in Lyantonde District on November 8. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • “Emyooga is a revolving fund which should be brought back in a period of four months such that other members of the Sacco can access the funds,” he said.

The Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Micro-Finance), Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo has asked Resident District Commissioners (RDC) to ‘‘monitor all Saccos which received Emyooga funds and arrest those who have defaulted in their respective districts.’’

