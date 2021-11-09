Arrest Emyooga fund defaulters – Minister Kasolo tells RDCs

The Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Micro-Finance), Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo has asked Resident District Commissioners (RDC) to ‘‘monitor all Saccos which received Emyooga funds and arrest those who have defaulted in their respective districts.’’

Mr Kasolo who was officiating at a National Resistance Movement (NRM) Sacco function in Lyatonde District on Monday said such defaulters are denying other members a chance of accessing emyooga funds.

“Emyooga is a revolving fund which should be brought back in a period of four months such that other members of the Sacco can access the funds,” he said.

He said that he already ordered all micro finance support centre zonal managers in all regions of Uganda to work with RDCs to identify Saccos at the defaulting end.

“I am embarking on nationwide supervision to check on performance of various Emyooga Saccos and reports from micro–finance regional offices on status of individual Saccos will inform our decision,” he disclosed.

Mr Kasolo gave the Sacco Shs20 million.

Mr Eria Ssewandigi, the NRM chairman Lyatonde District applauded the minister for his efforts in transforming communities.

“The Emyooga Saccos have woken up the saving spirit among many groups including the youth and on this we appeal to all stakeholders to fully supervise and uphold it in order to improve livelihoods of our people,” he urged.

He pledged to manage the opened Sacco that’s expected to be a vehicle of ensuring self-sustainability amongst its elements.