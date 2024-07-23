Arrests as March to Parliament starts in Kampala
- This article is being updated continuously, per developments of the March to Parliament.
TIMELINE OF JULY 23 MARCH TO PARLIAMENT PROTEST
10: 47AM: Downtown Kampala businesses paralyzed as protest organizers say demonstration goes up to at least 6PM Tuesday.
10:45AM: Organizers maintain that "March to Parliament is on" amid arrests and heavy deployment.
9:58AM: Some peaceful protestors arrested as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest, reporters on ground told Monitor.
9:15AM: Organizers of the youth led protests said a security occupation at their intended Rally Grounds had forced them to relocate their grouping point to areas around Nasser Road, near Parliament.
7:15AM: Heavy police and army deployment in metro Kampala.
7:00AM: Parliament placed under a heightened security cordon with dozens of servicemen and police officers on guard, blocking civilian access.
JULY 22: Police vow not to allow protest.
Police, army seal off NUP headquarters ahead of protest.
JUNE 2024: Condemning corruption, Ugandans on social media announce plans to March to Parliament after withering accusations of graft in the House.