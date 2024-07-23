Arrests as March to Parliament starts in Kampala

Policemen arrest a man as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest in Kampala on July 23, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

  • This article is being updated continuously, per developments of the March to Parliament. 

TIMELINE OF JULY 23 MARCH TO PARLIAMENT PROTEST

10: 47AM: Downtown Kampala businesses paralyzed as protest organizers say demonstration goes up to at least 6PM Tuesday. 

10:45AM: Organizers maintain that "March to Parliament is on" amid arrests and heavy deployment. 

Demonstrators are seen in Kampala during the March to Parliament anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

9:58AM: Some peaceful protestors arrested as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest, reporters on ground told Monitor.

9:15AM: Organizers of the youth led protests said a security occupation at their intended Rally Grounds had forced them to relocate their grouping point to areas around Nasser Road, near Parliament. 

7:15AM: Heavy police and army deployment in metro Kampala.

7:00AM: Parliament placed under a heightened security cordon with dozens of servicemen and police officers on guard, blocking civilian access.

Policemen are seen standing guard outside the National Theatre, near parliament on July 23, 2024, ahead of a planned March to Parliament anti-graft protest. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

JULY 22: Police vow not to allow protest.

Police, army seal off NUP headquarters ahead of protest.

JUNE 2024: Condemning corruption, Ugandans on social media announce plans to March to Parliament after withering accusations of graft in the House. 

