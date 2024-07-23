Arrests as March to Parliament starts in Kampala

TIMELINE OF JULY 23 MARCH TO PARLIAMENT PROTEST

10: 47AM: Downtown Kampala businesses paralyzed as protest organizers say demonstration goes up to at least 6PM Tuesday.

10:45AM: Organizers maintain that "March to Parliament is on" amid arrests and heavy deployment.

Demonstrators are seen in Kampala during the March to Parliament anti-graft protest on July 23, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

9:58AM: Some peaceful protestors arrested as Ugandans began a March to Parliament anti-graft protest, reporters on ground told Monitor.

WATCH: Sylvia Namutyaba, Habib Buwembo, John Bosco Sserunkuma John Bosco and several others have been arrested at Arua Park police post by joint security forces while attempting to march to Parliament to protest against corruption. #MonitorUpdates



📹@AniwaluKatamba pic.twitter.com/R4zJOmtFdl — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 23, 2024

UPDATE: Policemen arrest demonstrators as Ugandans start a March to Parliament anti-graft protest in Kampala on July 23, 2024. They are currently detained at Arua Park police post. #MonitorUpdates



📸Abubaker Lubowa

🔗Visit https://t.co/MFMQIcCXl3 for more coverage. pic.twitter.com/ixUR67RGh7 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 23, 2024

9:15AM: Organizers of the youth led protests said a security occupation at their intended Rally Grounds had forced them to relocate their grouping point to areas around Nasser Road, near Parliament.

7:15AM: Heavy police and army deployment in metro Kampala.

(WATCH) - Security has been beefed up in different parts of Kampala as some of the youths attempt to march to Parliament to protest against corruption. #NTVNews



📹@dennis_kabugo pic.twitter.com/WNNdcxyKiA — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 23, 2024

7:00AM: Parliament placed under a heightened security cordon with dozens of servicemen and police officers on guard, blocking civilian access.

Policemen are seen standing guard outside the National Theatre, near parliament on July 23, 2024, ahead of a planned March to Parliament anti-graft protest. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

#Update: 📍Kalerwe Area



Security has been heightened around Kalerwe as some youths attempt to march to Parliament today to protest against corruption. #NTVNews



📹@dennis_kabugo



NTV Whatsapp Channel : https://t.co/aIkdepOSgP pic.twitter.com/E1lDFzWInn — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 23, 2024

JULY 22: Police vow not to allow protest.

Police, army seal off NUP headquarters ahead of protest.