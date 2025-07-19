Artistic: Mental health healing potential explored on canvas

Frederich Male’s paintings at his debut solo exhibition invites viewers to explore the healing potential of art and its power as a form of creative therapy for mental and emotional challenges. Male had 37 portraits at his show titled “It’s Not Me, Just Expression” that opened on June 13 and closed on July 13, at the Nommo Gallery in Kampala.

Silence is a large painting depicting three human faces with four eyes. Male, explains that the piece symbolises the ‘matrix system,’ representing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on our mental health.

“It explores how people often remain silent or feel forced to fight back in response to character assassination, intensified by manipulated digital imagery,” he says. Hold Back shows a woman in a passive mood. Male refers to this as isolation brought by issues of trust. Here at Last shows a person happy, with his or her tongue hanging out.

Male says its motif reflects one’s mastery to manage various emotions and the proper releasing in a positive way, having endured a prolonged internal battle. “It’s a reflection of contentment, satisfaction, and relief. A mastery in control of emotions,” he says. Let It Burn shows two happy faces with their mouths wide open. Male says this is about the “bandwagon” effect related to political events or campaigns, where a colleague follows a friend without any clue.

The Edge of Bliss depicts a happy woman with a big smile. This is the mental state of breaking free, feeling liberated and slowly shifting to a beautiful world. Forever Friends shows a man with a huge smile, with his left hand below his chin. The piece, notes Male, “is about that deep person who brings back warmth in you, especially when you are emotionally low in various situations. This is an emotional attachment to my little boy, Miguel, who used to smile at each look of this piece.”

Not Me depicts a woman in awe of something with her eyes wide open and her right hand below her chin. “It is definitely not me, I am just the story-teller of my patients undergoing diagnosis and healing,” the artist says. Serulungi depicts a handsome young man wearing a pair of spectacles. Male says this painting is about pride. “For some who come into close contact with such young men or ask for simple favours, appears as if it is an offence, they are too full of themselves.

Even mere looking at them is highly detestable, clearly this is traumatising to both parties,” he notes “The overarching interpretation of these paintings centres on the exploration of mental health, emotional expression, personal triggers, and the journey toward therapy and healing, all of which provide context before engaging with each individual piece,” he adds.

Thought-provoking

Philip Balimunsi, the curator of Nommo Gallery, says the exhibition was thought-provoking and experimental. “It explored creative interpretation as a beginning of artistic expression for an ongoing process of meaning, making through form, feeling and materiality,” he says. The exhibition’s body of work, which he described as “compelling,” examined human emotions as filtered through personal histories marked by frustration, trauma, and resilience. The artworks, Balimunsi notes, went “beyond what is visible to express what is deeply felt, using a raw, process-driven approach to explore the complexities of inner experiences.”

The exhibition, he further notes, responded “to the psychological weight of Uganda’s often dehumanising work environments through paintings that employ a pragmatic and repetitive approach, treating the canvas as a therapeutic outlet.” He adds: “The artistic use of unconventional materials such as automotive paint mixed with thinner and acrylics by the artist reflects a deliberate subversion of traditional media.”

Male unplugged

Born in 1985 in Wakiso District to the late Wycliffe Jones Nakikulu, Male is a self-taught artist, mechanic, and tech expert. He trained in computer programming and networking at Aptech International. His professional journey in visual art began in 2008. However, frequent rejections from art galleries led him to shift temporarily into trade, dealing in cosmetics, mobile phones, and car spare parts. In 2019, after years of frustration and reflection, Male returned to painting; not for validation, but as a personal sanctuary. Art became his language for processing emotional struggles and expressing his inner world. “It feels incredibly special, and I’m beyond excited to be holding it at Nommo Gallery — it’s truly a dream come true,” he says about holding his first solo exhibition.

He adds: “This exhibition [was] a celebration of my artistic journey, a chance to showcase my talent while exploring the mental health challenges within working environments. Above all, it serve[d] as a form of therapy, not just for me, but also for those who engage with my work.” Male says: “The title of this exhibition reflects the everyday challenges we face—not solely from an artist’s viewpoint, but as a collective experience within our communities. It seeks to highlight the mental health struggles embedded in our working environments, creating a space for connection, reflection, and healing—not just for me, but for everyone who engages with the work.”

Asked why he focused on portraiture, Male responds: “Facial expressions speak volumes — the eyes, nose, and mouth continuously reveal deeper truths than words often can. The exhibition explores personal and collective stories surrounding mental health. “My work offers a deeply introspective lens into human emotions shaped by experiences of honesty, vulnerability, shock, pain, and frustration. This process serves as a form of personal therapy, helping me navigate the mental and emotional toll of Uganda’s often harsh and mentally taxing working conditions. My art is inspired by pain, anger, shock, mass manipulation /deception, financial frustration, political dilemma.”



Expressive artist

Describing himself as “a self-taught contemporary expressive artist, who playfully renders abstract paintings through a pragmatic, almost mechanical approach,” Male, who works with an unconventional mix of acrylics, thinners, and automotive paints on canvas, says he aims “to capture micro-expressions that reveal the raw, often hidden emotional states of my subjects.”

He adds: “My work offers a deeply introspective lens into human emotions shaped by experiences of honesty, vulnerability, shock, pain, and frustration. This process serves as a form of personal therapy, helping me navigate the mental and emotional toll of Uganda’s often harsh and mentally taxing working conditions.”