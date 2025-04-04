Arts, security roads offer hope against cattle raids

The persistent raiding of livestock by armed rustlers from the Karamoja Sub-region and South Sudan has forced the youth in Namukora Sub-county to turn to art and craft for survival after losing their animals. The Daily Monitor has found that, with no end in sight to the violent raids, many young men have taken up traditional dance and music, as well as selling the musical instruments they make.

Namukora is one of several sub-counties in the east Acholi sub-region, bordering South Sudan and the Karamoja sub-region. Others include Orom (Kitgum), Madiopei (Lamwo), Paimol, Wol, Adilang, and Lapono (Agago). The hardest-hit villages in Namukora are Agot-agot, Barjere, and Tumangur, where some farmers have committed suicide due to frustration from the loss of their livestock to rustlers.

According to local authorities, between 2021 and June 2024, cattle rustlers stole 1,076 cattle, 480 goats, and 10 chickens from Namukora and Orom sub-counties. During this time, armed rustlers also killed seven residents, and 15 suicides were reported in the area. Mr Fred Sunday Obalim, 24, a resident of Barjere Village and a member of the Namukora Arts & Crafts group, says they sell the instruments in various areas including Kitgum, Pader, Patongo, Lira, Abim and Gulu City.

“We are 10 and each one of us earns between Shs50,000 and Shs60,000 monthly from the sales of the instruments. A set of arched harps (six pieces) is sold at Shs1.2 million while a set of drums (15 pieces) is sold at about Shs2 million,” Mr Obalim says.

Mr Michael Ocaya, another member of the group, says with the money he makes, he is able to fend for his family. “This has been a good alternative for me and my family. At least you are sure to have some money to pay school fees now that animals cannot survive the wrath of raiders here,” Mr Ocaya says. Mr Geoffrey Opyet, the founder of Namukora Arts & Crafts group, says rampant cases of cattle raids in the area have left the fear-stricken community depressed. However, the launch of the construction of key security roads in the area last month has given many hope that the situation will improve, allowing them to return to livestock farming.

The 77km roadworks stretch from Odom East Village, in Adilang Sub-county in Agago District, to Orom Sub-county in Kitgum District and Kworiken in Abim District.

In the past 18 months, attacks by armed cattle raiders along this stretch of road have killed 27 people and critically injured 11 others, with nearly half of the deaths occurring in 2024. The raiders also stole more than 227 cattle and goats. However, joint security forces managed to recover nearly half of the stolen livestock and killed nine raiders in clashes. “The kick-off of the construction of the first phase of the 150km security road offers fresh hopes. The raiders are always armed to the teeth as they roam villages, mostly at night, looking for cattle. They even attack community kraals and make away with the animals, but the new roads will enable timely security surveillance and tracing of the raiders,” Mr Opyet, who is also the Namukora Sub-county chairperson, says.

Mr Johnson Toodera, the Orom Sub-county chairperson, says the new road will boost the army’s ability to protect the communities in the areas bordering the Karamoja Sub-region. According to Mr Toodera, a previous move by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to train and arm locals to protect their communities against the raiders has not yielded much fruit since 2019. In June 2019, the UPDF trained and armed 1,215 vigilantes at Madiopei Sub-county headquarters to help protect their communities from cattle rustlers. According to the army, this was a key strategy in combating cattle raids. “The road is a lasting solution to the cattle rustling as long as enough soldiers are deployed, despite the heavy deployment, the armed raiders have continued to terrorise the fear-stricken residents because it is very difficult to trace them,” Mr Toodera said.

Mr Kite Ojok Okidi, the Lira-Kato Sub-county chairman, says violent cattle raids have displaced people in his sub-county for decades. He is hopeful that the roads will enable them to resettle. “These areas have not been occupied for years. The violent raids have forced hundreds of households from their ancestral land to relocate to relatively secure places. The violence has not allowed them to occupy their land. I am happy that at last the government is working on the road.” he said. However, he warned that unless heavy security deployment is done in violence-riddled villages, it will be hard for the affected communities to return to their original villages. Mr Leonard Ojok, the Agago District chairman, says the security road will encourage the communities that fled the area to return and engage in productive activities. “This will now enable the return of the affected households to their original villages so that they can start engaging in productive activities. The violence has not allowed our people to engage in economic activities such as farming,” Mr Ojok said.

The roadworks are a fulfilment of President Museveni’s directive in his May 2023 Executive Order No3, where he ordered the construction of key security roads in the Lango and Acholi sub-regions to help stop cattle rustling. Mr Museveni instructed that security roads around the Karamoja Sub-region be built to strengthen efforts against cattle theft in northern and northeastern Uganda. ruction of a road from Lake Bisina to Abim District, and from there to Orom Sub-county in Kitgum District. He also ordered the building of another road on the Kenya border, starting from Amudat District, passing by the southern side of Mount Moroto, and continuing along its western side. During the launch of the roadworks in Odom East Village, Adilang Sub-county in Agago District last month, the State minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, said the government has committed Shs800 million for the construction of the security road, with Shs500 million already released for the project.

An additional Shs300 million will be released in the next financial quarter. “The security road is a game changer in the fight against the rampant cattle theft in Acholi, Lango sub-regions and parts of Abim District in Karamoja. The army will be able to track down the criminals and recover the stolen animals. They will use vehicles to catch up with the raiders,” he said.

During the same event, the State minister for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akelllo Akori, said: “We will also ask the government to facilitate the army so that they can do their work to secure this area. People have continued to suffer here because of cattle rustlers and he has directed that this security road is open to secure the lives and livestock of our people.”

“It is only the district that has been delaying it because of challenges of resources, the Ministry of Works and Transport released all the required equipment long ago, and otherwise we would by now be too far and finishing,” Ms Akori, who is the Agago District Woman Member of Parliament, said. A recent report by the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs linked the guns used by cattle rustlers to South Sudan and Kenya.

Despite progress in Uganda’s disarmament efforts, pastoral communities in neighboring Kenya and South Sudan remain armed, allowing a steady flow of firearms into Karamoja.The committee also found that unresolved border disputes between Uganda and South Sudan, ongoing conflicts between Karamoja and armed groups from Kenya, and the open trade in firearms continue to fuel the spread of weapons in the region.

When contacted, Capt Edrin Mawanda, the UPDF 5th Division public information officer, said while the vice has persisted, the scale has reduced. “As UPDF and other security agencies in the region, we are trying our best to end cattle rustling. Currently, there are very few incidents of cattle raids. Since the year began, we recovered over 130 heads of cattle and goats,” Capt Mawanda said. Meanwhile, many cattle farmers in Agago and Kitgum have turned to community kraals to safeguard their livestock from suspected Karimojong raiders. These kraals are set up near army detachments to deter theft.

Hopeful.

The security road is a game changer in the fight against the rampant cattle theft in Acholi, Lango sub-regions and parts of Abim District in Karamoja. The army will be able to track down the criminals and recover the stolen animals. They will use vehicles to catch up with the raiders.