Arts teachers announce strike ahead of 3rd term

Teachers of humanities, through the Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu), yesterday resolved to lay down their tools over delayed salary enhancement, three days to the start of third term. Addressing members at a meeting held at Unatu head offices in Kampala yesterday, the Union’s general secretary, Mr Filbert Baguma, said all Unatu members from both primary and post-primary schools and tertiary institutions will not report for duty when schools officially open for the third term on Monday, September 15.

“Following a special sitting of the National Executive Council (NEC) held on September 10, 2025 and the branch chairpersons on September 11, Uganda National Teachers’ Union has resolved to resume industrial action effective September 15 which is the official opening date for third term,” Mr Baguma said. He added: “The decision follows government’s continued silence on Unatu’s demand for salary enhancement for all categories of teachers in primary and post primary schools and education institutions who were left out during the Financial Year 2022/2023 increments.”

Mr Baguma’s announcement came a few months after another group in July called off a similar strike. In July 2025, a section of teachers of humanities through their Uganda Professional Humanitarian Teachers Union (UPHTU), who had since June 6, laid down tools demanding that their pay be raised to the level of their science counterparts, met President Museveni at Entebbe State House over the same. They demanded Shs6.5 million for head teachers, Shs4.5 million for deputies, Shs4 million for graduate teachers, and Shs2.2 million for diploma holders.

During the meeting, the President told the teachers that their salaries would be enhanced during the 2026/27 Financial Year by 25 percent for four consecutive years, after which they would be put at the same level as their science counterparts. The President also pledged that the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) slapped on teachers’ gross salaries would be reduced from the current 30 percent to 10 percent with effect from this Financial Year, in addition to injecting more resources into the teachers’ Saccos and offering staff housing.

In a subsequent press conference that was held at the Uganda Media Centre, Mr Amos Lugoolobi, State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, said an additional payment will be included for about 18,000 teachers’ salaries, effective next financial year. “Over Shs509 billion is required in terms of additional wage provision. We agreed that this would be spread across a period of four years in the medium-term expenditure framework,” Mr Lugoloobi said.

In addition to Shs509 billion, the government pledged to spend Shs540 billion to provide housing. It is not clear why the Unatu and UPHTU teams seem to seek a solution for the same problem but have chosen to fight separately. In the latest industrial action, Mr Baguma said they have an axe to grind with government because their strike was only suspended on July 4, 2022, to allow for negotiation.

Deaf ears

Mr Baguma noted that repeated engagements with governments, including written requests for a meeting with the office of the President and the office of the Head of Public Service, and formal communication to the ministries of Public Service and Education, have fallen on deaf ears. He added that their appeals to the Equal Opportunities Commission had also not yielded fruit. “Fellow teachers, this is a moment of truth. We must ask ourselves, how much longer will we wait? The answer is clear: if you are unhappy, let the empty classrooms speak for us. Let our absences from school compounds be louder than the excuses of government,” he told teachers who were in attendance.

However, the Ministry of Education and Sports has urged Unatu to abandon the planned term strike, saying their concerns were already being considered. Dennis Mugimba, the ministry’s spokesperson, said teachers ought to be patient, given that President Museveni had already resolved to improve the welfare of the affected teachers. “They met with the President the other month, and the message remains the same. What the President promised the other group applies to them. I encourage them to be patient and wait for the Presidential directive to be implemented,” he advised.

Salary disparity

Currently, an Arts teacher with a degree qualification earns a gross pay of Shs1,078,162 monthly and takes home a net pay of Shs841,931, while his/her science counterpart gets Shs 4 million and takes home a net pay of Shs 2,858,000. Similarly, an Arts teacher with a Diploma qualification gets gross pay of Shs784, 214 and takes home a net pay of Shs639,108, while their science counterpart earns Shs2.2 million and takes home a net pay of Shs1,616,000. Ms Angella Kasule, a human rights activist who doubles as director of Initiation for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), backed Unatu’s planned strike, noting that the government must honour its commitment.

‘‘You know teachers are workers, and they are entitled to adequate pay. If the government has come up to promise salary enhancement, it should honour it,’’ Ms Kasule said. She added: ‘‘What they are doing is within what is provided for within the legal framework. The major thing is not to look at this, that children are going to be affected, which is also not good, but then, what happens to the teachers? They are also human beings, and have rights.’’

Mr Yusuf Miziransa, the spokesperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, tasked the government to fast-track salary enhancement for arts teachers, but also urged the latter to be patient as the government mobilises resources for that purpose. Mr Muziransa said strikes impact negatively on all stakeholders in the education sector. “It affects the parents who struggle to pay school fees, it affects the learners who go to school, and the ministry that spends money on teachers, but they are not teaching,” he said.