Arua Bishop Odoki, faithful clash over Museveni money

As the dust settles over Bishop of Arua Diocese Rt Rev Sabino Ocan Odoki's recent attack on journalists, he is in the middle of a storm over a Shs200m presidential donation. The money was donated by the President as part of his contribution for Peace Week, an annual event that is held on a rotational basis in the Gulu Ecclesiastical Provincial dioceses of Gulu, Arua, Nebbi and Lira. This year, the Peace Week was held in Koboko District.

However, Bishop Odoki at the end of the event was at loggerheads with the central organising committee members. Some members accuse the bishop of failing to hand over the Shs200 million to the committee. But the bishop, citing mistrust with the committee, said he has the right to withhold the money. The Peace Week that draws the different religious faithful is meant to achieve collaboration, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

The controversy

According to the Chairperson of the Central Organising Committee, Mr Tom Obeti Adraka, politicians are demanding accountability for Shs100m. “We had an evaluation of the event. It went on well. But I have received so many calls from the local politicians about the Shs200m presidential donation. Many people believe that this money is with the committee. No, the money the State sent didn’t come through the peace and justice account. It is with the bishop,” he said. Mr Obeti added: “We even opened an account named Arua Diocese Peace Week account, in which money didn’t come through Arua Diocese Peace Week account. The money came a day after the end of Peace Week. The peace week was closed on January 24, 2025 and this money was received on January 25, 2025…actually, we didn’t now spend this money. And it remained with the diocese.” According to members of the central organisation committee, Shs240 million was budgeted for the event that ran from January 20-24 at St Charles Lwanga College Koboko playgrounds. Ms Jane Odaru, the treasurer for the Peace Week, said: “We had a budget of Shs240 million from the beginning. We didn’t collect all that money. With God’s grace, we got some money from the NRM [National Resistance Movement] office and Hajjat Medina Naham Ojale amounting to Shs30 million, which pushed us up to Shs97 million.”

Response

Asked about the allegations, Bishop Odoki said: “I must confess that the Peace Week went on very well. It was highly organised and we were able to finance it fully. Through the support of many people, including the President, we were able to pay all the debts.” “I found out that those who actually helped us to lobby had their own interests to have this money and they are asking that this money be given to them. If it (the Shs200 million) went to them we would have lost it. This group needs to be investigated,” he added. The bishop alleges that members of the organising committee and some politicians in the district have a hidden motive to embezzle the money. He also claimed that the committee changed the signatories of the Peace Week account. However, the Daily Monitor could not independently verify the claims . The Peace Week was initiated in 2005 by Archbishop Emeritus John Baptist Odama.

The political wing that mobilised funds for the 2025 peace week, Mr Ashraf Mambo, the Koboko District chairperson, faults the bishop for diverting the money to different accounts. “The Peace Week had its account and the purpose of that account was to receive all finances contributed. Hajjat Medina was able to follow up the money with the President and it was confirmed that the President sent Shs200 million to the Bishop's account,” Mr Mambo said. He added: “…so, for the bishop to make an allegation that politicians wanted this money was very unfortunate. Let the bishop prove to us the signatories and where he has put the money.” Speaking at Koboko District’s belated Liberation and Tarehe Sita celebrations, NRM Director for Finance Hajjat Medina Naham Ojale expressed concern that the President's donation of Shs200 million did not benefit Koboko Parish and that it wasn’t used for its intended purpose. The Committee is now caught between the rocks of ensuring a Shs10m debt that accrued from service providers are cleared. But Bishop Odoki insists that all debts were cleared, with the latest payment of Shs3.3m made last Friday.

About bishop

Bishop Sabino Ocan Odoki was born on August 8, 1957 and was installed as Bishop of Arua Diocese on December 18, 2010. Since he assumed office in 2010, Bishop Odoki has been sucked into controversies ranging from suspension of priests and Laity, who questioned his authority and issues about accountability. Such priests would then be suspended over disobedience. In September 2016, some Christians attacked Bishop Odoki at his residence in Arua City, due to a dispute that emerged on the eve of the funeral of Bishop Emeritus Fredrick Drandua. Bishop Odoki reported the attackers to President Museveni, labelling them as ‘terrorists’. As a result, security personnel were deployed to restore the peace.

