Arua elderly starve as Covid lockdown bites

A fter a rainy Monday morning, Ms Orusula Buleru, crawls out of her one-roomed house at Prison Cell in Arua Central Division.

Since her husband’s death several years ago, Buleru, in her 80s, started depending on her only surviving grandson for food and financial assistance.

However, he fell sick and is unable to work, leaving his grandmother at the mercy of good Samaritans in the lockdown.

“I have spent three days without food except some tea from my neighbour. With my disability condition, I cannot do any business,” Buleru says.

“My husband and my only child died very many years ago. My nephew and his wife brought me to stay here. They are the ones who bring me food. I am very weak; I can’t walk,” she adds.

Her major fear is to how to get medication in case she falls sick.

When Daily Monitor visited her, Touch a Life (TaL), local community based organisation, gave her five kilogrammes of maize flour, two kilogrammes of beans and a bar of soap.

“I had no hope of getting anything, but with the food and soap you have given me, I think God has spoken to you people to also come to my aid. I am so happy,” Buleru says.

In the neighbouring village of Ombizevu, Ms Veronica Bako, another elderly woman, is in a similar state.

“I have not eaten for some days, I feel very weak. I pray my rosary everyday so that God can answer my prayers to make me live and get some food,” she says.

Ms Bako’s grandson, Mr Robert Mungufeni, says she has also been suffering from malaria.

“I am the one who has been giving her food because most of her children died. Things are hard because I no longer work,” Mr Mungufeni says.

Mr Ismail Anguyo, the Ombizevua Cell LC1 general secretary, says many elderly people in the area lack government support, except those under Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment programme.

He says there are more than 20 vulnerable elderly people who need assistance.

Touch a Life provided some food and basic items to the elderly.

“We mapped out some few elderly women in dire need of food, clothing and shelter. These people should not be neglected.

Many families are struggling to live well and taking care of the elderly looks like a burden. But we need to save their lives,” Mr Martin Andama, the organisation’s programmes manager , says.

Ms Zubeda Shida Olekua, the TaL– West Nile programme coordinator, says they also cater for children, especially those abandoned by their parents.

“During this Covid-19 period, we realised that as a result of the lockdown, livelihood has become a challenge. Most of them (the disabled people) don’t work and some of them are cobblers and beggars on the streets,” Ms Shida says.

Covid-19 cash

Government has started distributing Shs54.7b to vulnerable groups affected by the lockdown.

Each person will receive Shs100,000 for buying 20 kilogrammes of maize flour, 10 kilogrammes of beans, one bar of soap and three litres of cooking oil.

Bus, taxi drivers and conductors, touts, boda boda riders, salon operators, slum dwellers, and orphans, are among the beneficiaries.