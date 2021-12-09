Arua Hospital gets multibillion OPD, casualty wards

A general view of the new structures at Arua Regional Referral Hospital. PHOTO/SCOVIN ICETA

By  Scovin Iceta

What you need to know:

  • The Arua City deputy mayor Ms Kalsum Abdu asked government to establish a hospital in Arua and other newly created neighboring districts.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Wednesday opened the newly constructed multibillion Outpatient department (OPD), emergency and Casualty wards at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.