Arua Hospital gets multibillion OPD, casualty wards

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Wednesday opened the newly constructed multibillion Outpatient department (OPD), emergency and Casualty wards at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

The Shs31.6billion facility was constructed and fitted with some technical medical equipment, within the same costs, by Japan International Cooperation (JICA) Uganda.

“It is because of good collaboration that JICA and the government of Japan have continued to give us these grants to improve on our hospitals,” Ms Aceng highlighted.

JICA chief representative at the event Mr Uchiyama Takayuki said such projects are aimed at improved public health.

"Uganda as a country has the largest number of refugees and asylum seekers in Africa with a remarkable ‘open door’ refugee policy and this will benefit all people in the West Nile region,” he added.

The Arua City deputy mayor Ms Kalsum Abdu asked government to establish a hospital in Arua and other newly created neighboring districts.

"We don't have a hospital in Arua District. The people trek to access health care services at the referral hospital. You know the pain expectant mothers suffer," she said.

Dr Aceng responded saying: "The request for the district Hospital is already in place under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) policy to have at least a hospital at all districts and a health Centre IV at constituency level.

She observed that this would only be done depending on the resource availability especially after Covid-19 affected the economy.

Arua Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Ms Alice Akello applauded health workers for their commitment amid tight situations.