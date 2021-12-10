Arua Modern Market set for commissioning

The new Arua Modern Market. Photo / RASHUL ADIDI

By  RASHUL ADIDI

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Adriko said Arua City currently collects Shs40 million in revenue per quarter but with the modern market, he projects that they will collect about Shs662.4 million annually.

Arua City leaders have started allocating lock-up spaces to vendors in Arua Modern Market ahead of its commissioning.

