Arua Modern Market set for commissioning

Arua City leaders have started allocating lock-up spaces to vendors in Arua Modern Market ahead of its commissioning.

In 2019, the government embarked on constructing the market at a cost of Shs34.9 billion under the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP-2).

According to Mr Sam Nyakua, the mayor of Arua City, the market is complete and is awaiting commissioning by minister of Local Government.

“I am happy to say that the facility has been completed and is only awaiting commissioning. It is spacious enough to accommodate all the vendors in Arua City,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Nyakua said the market will decongest the city and take vendors off the streets.

Mr Moses Adriko, the Arua City secretary for finance planning and administration, said the city has already started process of allocating stalls to vendors.

According to Adriko, Arua City has more than 5,000 registered vendors who will be accommodated in the facility.

“This market is big enough to accommodate all the vendors and the overall number of registered vendors stands at 5,020 and those who signed MoU with the city are 3,820,” he said.

Mr Adriko said Arua City currently collects Shs40 million in revenue per quarter but with the modern market, he projects that they will collect about Shs662.4 million annually.

Mr Nelson Dada, the chairperson of the vendors in Arua City, urged the city leadership to expedite the process of allocating stalls.