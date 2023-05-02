Arua Muslims feud over mosque ownership

A dispute has broken out between the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Arua branch and a mosque in the community of Mastura in Arua city.

While the leadership at Muhibeen mosque claims to be independent and not to be aligned with any Muslim grouping, the district Khadi, Sheikh Abu Jaffer said the Mosque is aligned with the Kibuli sect.

“All was okay until Airton Company constructed a tower on top of the mosque. They started suggesting that we should hold elections to get new leadership of the mosque but the community declined,” Hajj Saki Yusuf, the Imam of Muhibeen Mosque said.

He said the land where the mosque is located in Ayivu North ward, Ayivu division was donated to the Mastura community by the late Haruna Dafala in the 1960s but not to the Muslim Supreme Council. The council however contests the move and insists that they are going to hold elections.

“We have all the details for that mosque and we are going to hold elections. We want those telecommunication towers removed because it’s not good for our health and they are not supposed to be there,” Sheikh Abu Jaffer said.

“Under the Companies Act, you cannot register a mosque as a company as they have done. They knew that elections were going to come and they brought that confusion,” Sheik Abu Jaffer Shaban said.

The Ayivu County Khadi Sheikh Twaha Alitia also insists that Muhibeen Mosque belongs to UMSC though he did not provide evidence to support his claim.

The city councilor for Ayivu North to the city council, Mr Sam Ndaa, expressed disappointment about the misunderstandings in the religion.