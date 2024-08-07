Arua youths confront RDC over poor roads, service delivery

Youths in Ajia Sub County, Arua District, have challenged Deputy Resident District Commissioner Mr Denis Jawoko to explain why their roads remain in poor condition despite the district having road equipment. They also inquired about the consistent lack of drugs at the health center, even after witnessing deliveries from the National Medical Stores.

The youths expressed their frustration over inadequate access to clean water, poor road networks, and a lack of employment opportunities despite being educated.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Mr Bosco Kobu, a resident of Ajia Sub County, claimed that only relatives and friends of civil servants benefit from government programs.

“We are tired of this government; people prioritize giving jobs to their own kin. If you don’t have a relative in public office, you won’t benefit from anything. I do not know who supervises these people,” he stated.

Others highlighted the challenges they face in meeting the government's target of earning at least Shs 20 million annually. They noted that crops grown under the Parish Development Model, such as cassava, fetch low prices that hinder their progress.

“Ever since I was born, the only benefits I’ve received from this government are a mosquito net and the Universal Primary Education I received in school. The youth are not valued in this country. Even last year, during Youth Day celebrations at the sub-county, most invitees were not youths,” said Mr. Michael Cadribo of Ombadereko Parish.

In response, Mr Jawoko acknowledged the issues raised and emphasised his intention to listen to the community's concerns. Not long ago, we assessed the progress of the Youth Livelihood Programme in this sub-county. However, I must report that the youth here have successfully mismanaged the program,” he stated.

He also warned participants in the Emyooga programme who borrowed money in 2021 to repay it so others can benefit. “There are individuals who received money under EMYOOGA and have disappeared—there's no trace of them. We know there has been mismanagement, but it’s time to put

things right. There’s no more time for playing games,” he cautioned.