Ascertain health status before you marry, says Bishop

Kasese Catholic Diocese Bishop Francis Aquirinus Kibira has advised the youth and other people who intend to marry to first test all chronic diseases to ascertain their partners health status.

"Some girls these days carry out abortions, which affect their uterus and they get damaged to the extent of not holding a baby or the [uterus] is removed. How [will you know that] such a person cannot bear you children if you don't do a test? The marriage breakups among young couples these days arise from many issues, including barrenness in women and chronic diseases, which they realise after marriage,” the cleric said.

Bishop Kibira made the remarks on Sunday at Kyarumba Catholic Church in Kasese District.

He also advised parents of the bride to stop asking for bride price before ascertaining the health status of their would-be sons-in-law.

“What will you gain after your daughter is affected because you rushed for bride wealth without any medical tests? Stop killing the dreams of your children," Bishop Kibira said.

Mr Milton Magezi, a resident of Hima Town Council, asked Church leaders to provide medical forms with a testing guideline for chronic diseases that married couples should consider.

"We request the Church to revise their medical forms to include all chronic diseases. The forms we receive have only one option for testing sexually transmitted diseases,” he said.

Ms Meresi Asiimwe, another resident of Kirembe Cell in Central Division, Kasese Municipality, asked Church administrators to get hire health workers who can take blood samples from couples intending to wed, saying some couples forge their testing results.

"The church gives couple’s forms to go and test [for specific disease] and return the forms. For me and my late wife, we all tested negative of all diseases not knowing that my partner had connived with health workers to change her results. I was shocked when the midwives told me to start the drugs immediately the day I went with her for an antenatal,” he said.

