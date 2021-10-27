Asian community donates contested Gulu land to govt

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny More by this Author

The Indian community, under the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purshottam Sanstha (BAPS) Uganda, have donated two contested plots of land at Gulu Secondary School in Gulu City to government.

The Asians and the school have been claiming the land on plots N54 and N60 since 1992. Asians claimed they owned the land before President Idi Amin expelled them from Uganda in 1972.

However, at the weekend, the Asian community handed over the land to government in a ceremony over by State Minister of Education in charge of Sports Denis Hamson Obua at the school premises.

Mr Ghanshaymbhai Patel, the chairperson of BAPS, said the need to promote education compelled their leadership to surrender the land.

“As BAPS, we accepted to donate the land to Gulu SS to bring the contestation to an end since we can coexist with the school, we have all consented that part of the land currently being used by Gulu SS remains theirs,” Mr Patel said.

He said the decision came after a successful completion of negotiations held out of court.

“We are very sure that our gesture and move will contribute to the future good, prosperity of not only the people of Gulu but the entire country since education of the young people is key,” Mr Patel said.

He also revealed that they plan to begin renovations of the temple.

BAPS, however, told government to pay its rent arrears.

“After a long standing court battle, the two parties have now agreed that the school continues to use the land in perpetuity. They also handed over the original land titles and the certificates of transfer for the two plots of land to the government,” Mr Obua said.

He added: “The handover was a fruit of a protracted negotiation spearheaded by the lawyers of the two parties and the minister of Education and Sports paid the accumulated rent arrears as one of the terms of the contractual agreement.”

This newspaper established that the Education ministry paid at least Shs560 million.

Mr Richard Irwenyo, the principal education officer, applauded the move.

“It has come timely, and it will go a long way in improving the education standards at the school which have in the past been affected by the wrangle,” Mr Irwenyo said.

Meanwhile, Rtd Bishop Onono Onwong, the chairperson of the board of governors of the school, said the donation will ensure peace and new beginnings.

“It is high time the Church of Uganda, the founding body of this school, cultivates practical and functional relationship with the BAPS in serving the young generation who are learning in this school,” Bishop Onono said.

The school has 2,060 students

Background



The Indian community, under the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purshottam Sanstha (BAPS), acquired the chunk of land in 1963 to establish a temple for worship.

However, after their expulsion in 1972, a community vocational and business school was established on the land in 1973. The school was, however, taken over by government to become Gulu SS.

Following the return of Asians to the country, government through the Ministry of Finance, granted BAPS the right to repossess the land in question in 1992 although they were denied access and repossession of their property.

This was on grounds that the land was being utilised for the public common good in form of a secondary school.

BAPS then sought redress through the courts of law and in September 2011, it sued the school and the Attorney General.

But in 2012, the presiding judge advised the parties to enter mediation.

