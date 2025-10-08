ASP Nsiima detained after public outcry over slapping shop attendant

Assistant Superintendent of Police Clive Nsiima has been arrested and detained following a viral video in which he is seen slapping a female attendant in a petrol station shop in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The spokesman of the Police, Mr Kituuma Rusoke, said on Wednesday that they had arrested their officer as investigations continue.

“Our preliminary investigations point to ASP Nsiima, a police officer, as a suspect. The officer was apprehended and detained in police custody. He will be brought to account as soon as investigations are complete,” Mr Kituuma said.

In a viral video, a man in civilian clothes, who has since been identified ASP Nsiima is seen pointing at a female shop attendant, accusing her of insisting on demanding money from him. He then slapped her twice.

Mr Rusoke said the police are in contact with the victim to record a statement.

Currently, no specific offence has been slapped on the suspect, although the suspect is said to have reported a case of assault and threatening violence at the Kensington police post in Kyanja, Nakawa Division, Kampala.

His arrest comes amid growing condemnation of the police force by Ugandans on X over what many have described as unprofessionalism and/or impunity.

However, the Director of Criminal Investigations, AIGP Tom Magambo, condemned what he described as "such isolated behaviour" by the officer.

"Be assured that an internal investigation is ongoing to guide further action. The [police] PRO Kituuma Rusoke will provide more updates on the matter," he added in a post on X.

During the incident, the security guard is seen visiting the shop, but he was reluctant to intervene.

The former Police Chief Political Commissar, Mr Asan Kasingye, said in an X post that the guard works for Tayari Security, a private security firm he heads.

“I was the first person to be informed. The security guard you see in the video belongs to @TayarisSecurity. There is even more to this story. I am happy it will be investigated thoroughly. Let the police involve us at the company. For example, a pistol was drawn,” said Mr Kasingye, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The @PoliceUg officer (in this clip) assaulted an attendant at a supermarket at Shell Fuel Station in Kyanja after allegedly reminding him to clear his bills.



He is said to be attached to counter terrorism in oil & gas dep't. @GabrielBuule @Tom_Magambo @CID1_UG @CanaryMugume pic.twitter.com/0t6S5N3ObB — Kungu Al-mahadi Adam (@adam_kungu) October 7, 2025

Incidents of senior police officers misusing their firearms are on the increase in the country, with citizens accusing law enforcers of impunity.

Last year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Julius Ahimbisibwe was suspected of shooting his ex-wife and injuring her.

Months later, SSP Ahimbisibwe was found dead in his home on suspicion that he had taken his life.

In February last year, the Officer-in-charge of Alebtong District, Assistant Superintendent of Police Moses Acaye, is alleged to have shot dead a civilian he accused of killing his relative in a mob attack in Adjumani District.

ASP Acaye is also still on the run.