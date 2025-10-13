ASP Nsiima to be produced in court over slapping Kampala shop attendant

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima’s criminal case file in which he is accused of assaulting a female attendant at a petrol station shop in Kyanja, a Kampala City suburb.

Police sources privy to the case confirmed to the Monitor that the suspect’s file was sanctioned and they were to produce him in court on Friday, but the documents were submitted late.

“We couldn’t make it in time on Friday. Hopefully, he will be produced in court on Monday,” a source said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango could either confirm or deny the sanctioning of the preferred charges, but he said they have reached the tail end of their tasks.

ASP Nsiima was seen in a viral video slapping a female shop attendant after she demanded that he pay for the items he and a female friend had picked in on October 7.

The viral video prompted the police to arrest and detain him last week. The spokesman of police, Mr Kituuma Rusoke condemned Nsiima’s action, and he said police were conducting an investigation.

Ms Pellan Atuhumurize, the victim, told the Daily Monitor last week that ASP Nsiima and a woman ordered a pack of condoms and two cans of beers, but they attempted to drive off without paying the bills, prompting her to prevent them from leaving, which angered them, leading to the attack captured on the shop’s CCTV camera.

“A lady alighted from the car and walked to the counter. She asked me to pack her condoms, which I did. She told me that the money was in the car, so I should follow her and pick it,” Ms Atuhumurize said.

“When we reached the car, a gentleman inside the car told me to bring him two cans of Tusker Lite. I went back and brought them.” Ms Atuhumurize said after handing over the items, the man attempted to drive off.

“I grabbed his collar to prevent him from driving off without paying the bill. Then he stopped the car and got out. He followed me to the shop. He then started abusing me and other people who were in the shop, the man then slapped me twice,” Ms Atuhumurize said.

A private security guard attached to Tayari Security, attempted to stop the attack but the police officer continued with his aggression.

The former Police Chief Political Commissar, Mr Asan Kasingye, said on his social media platform that the guard works for Tayari Security, a private security firm he heads.

“I was the first person to be informed. The security guard you see in the video belongs to @TayarisSecurity. There is even more to this story. I am happy it will be investigated thoroughly. Let the police involve us at the company. For example, a pistol was drawn,” said Mr Kasingye, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Vivo Energy Uganda, which owns the petrol station, condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn any form of violence or misconduct towards our staff or customers. We are in close contact with the attendant to ensure she receives the support she needs, and we are working with the Uganda Police to ensure the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions,” a statement by Vivo Energy Uganda reads in part.

Other incidents in the country

Last year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Julius Ahimbisibwe was suspected of shooting his ex-wife and injured her. Months later, SSP Ahimbisibwe was found dead in his home on suspicion that he had taken his life.

In February 2024, the Officer-in-charge of Alebtong District, ASP Moses Acaye, is alleged to have shot dead a civilian he accused of killing his relative in a mob action incident in Adjumani District.

ASP Acaye is still on the run. Another incident happened in December 2024, when a police officer, Constable Charles Bahati, shot dead a truck driver Julius Ssemwaka at Nakasero in Kampala City. Constable Bahati is still on the run.