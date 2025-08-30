Aspirant calls for probe into alleged bribery in NRM CEC elections

Engineer Joseph Sewava, who was aspiring for the position of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for Buganda Region, has called for an investigation into the alleged bribery of voters during the recently concluded Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections.

Mr Sewava, who stepped down from the race due to an alleged hostile environment, made the call during a press conference in Kampala on August 29, 2025.

"If the President is not careful, these people can say I want to buy the Presidential or the Party National chairmanship. How can one candidate afford to take all candidates to Nairobi? How can someone spend Shs5 billion on bribing voters? They should be investigated," Mr Sewava said.

He emphasised that the alleged bribery poses a significant threat to the party's leadership, including the Presidential and National Chairperson slots.

Mr Sewava stressed the need for voter education to enable electorates to vote for capable leaders rather than those who use money to buy votes.

"We need to educate our voters to vote for leaders who are capable, as opposed to those who use money to buy votes, with false hope of using such elective positions to mint money," he said.

The allegations of voter bribery and corruption dominated the highly contested CEC elections, with President Museveni cautioning members against the vices and warning that they would be investigated and legal action taken against culprits.

Mr Collins Bukenya, who contested for National Vice Chairperson (Kampala) but lost to Mr Salim Uhuru, alleged that some voters receiving money from aspirants.

In a bid to unite the party, Sewava and Bukenya, announced plans to reconcile CEC winners and losers.

"We will voluntarily traverse the country and attempt to reconcile CEC winners and losers so that they can work together and push for the aspirations of the party," Mr Sewava said.

They cautioned some winners against posting insulting messages on social media, noting that stiff competition awaits them in the 2026 General Election.

"They shouldn't jubilate at that level. Stiff competition awaits them in the 2026 General Election," Mr Bukenya warned.

NRM response

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, NRM's Director of Information and Publicity said investigating the source of the contentious money was among the resolutions made by both the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Central Executive Committee(CEC).

"It was one of the resolution that was passed in NEC and also partial resolution passed during the delegates' conference. That there must be investigations to determine whether some people did not indulge in criminal conduct in the process of organising these elections," he said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

He noted that if the investigation proves that some of the people are indeed liable, then the party may recommend disciplinary measures.

"The CEC itself which does an investigation comes out with the recommendations which may be a review on how we do our internal processes. It may be a recommendation for a constitutional amendment or a sanction against the individual who may be found culpable," he explained.

Mr Dombo said the same executive committee is at the liberty to enact or propose an enactment that will improve the efficiency and the quality of administration in the party and the way they do things.

"So, for us, we shall wait for the investigations," he noted.



