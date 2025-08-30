Aspirants urge NRM to set new date for youth elections

A youth aspirant in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has called on the party leadership to set a date for the suspended youth elections.

Ms Mercy Kanyesigye, one of the aspirants, made the appeal during a press conference in Kampala on August 29.

The youth elections were suspended by President Museveni, who is also the NRM party chairman, after they turned chaotic during the National Conference. The President advised the rowdy youths to petition the party Election Tribunal to handle their complaints.

Ms Kanyesigye said the suspension has left many youths in confusion and uncertainty about their future in the party.

"I appeal to our National Chairperson, H.E. the President, to the Secretariat, and to the Party Electoral Commission to set and announce the nearest possible dates to conduct the suspended elections," she said.

She thanked the youth delegates who showed up in Kololo to exercise their democratic rights despite the challenges they faced.

"We are gathered here to highlight our plight and to emphasise the urgent need to conclude this process. Our supporters remain in limbo, and it is only fair that they are given the opportunity to elect their leaders and secure our party flag bearers," she added.

This is one of the six positions of the Special Interest Groups that make up the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party’s top organ.

The party spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, said the tribunal will investigate the grievances of the youths and the polls will be held in the presence of the Party Chairman, who is the President.

"The tribunal will look through the grievances of the youths and it is after that when the polls will be held in the presence of the Party Chairman who is the president," he said.

At the time of suspension, the NRM Electoral Commision chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi had declared his son Collins Tanga as the national youth chairman with 1567 votes, against Brenda Kiconco’s 1355 votes.

The results were contested by the youths but the CEC upheld them and Mr Museveni advised the rowdy youths to petition the party Election Tribunal to handle their complaints.

Mr Museveni said: "The tribunal should come in and sort it out. I have told them to give you Shs500,000 each so that we can have a separate conference for the youth league and entrepreneurs,” he said.

The development comes at a time when the party is preparing for the 2026 general elections, and the youth leadership plays a crucial role in mobilising support for the party.



