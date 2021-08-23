Assailants kill 87-year-old man in Masaka

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Police in Masaka City, Central Uganda are investigating circumstances under which an 87-year-old man was murdered in cold blood in the wee hours of Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Kikungwe Village, Kimaanya-Kabonera Division in the city.

The deceased was identified as Mr Diriisa Mukasa, who was found dead outside his house lying in a pool of blood.

Police preliminary investigations show that Mzee Mukasa was hit by unknown assailants using a hoe which was also found at the crime scene.

According to residents, the deceased ‘‘was not a rich man and the killers took nothing from his house.’’

But residents claim that the deceased was involved in a land wrangle with some of his family members.

Mr Abdul Lubega, the vice chairperson Kikungwe Village, Kabonera Sub County, said he is worried that his wife, who is a daughter to the deceased might also be killed.

“Unfortunately, my mother in-law who was the late Ms Hamida Nakacwa together with her granddaughter were also killed by unknown people using acid about 7 years ago. Now, my father in- law is also killed under unclear circumstances. I’m worried that the next to be killed is my wife since she is the only one staying on this village as her sisters and brothers are living in Kampala,” Mr Lubega said.

Ms Sarah Namukasa, the daughter of the deceased, said she last spoke to his father on Saturday and he escorted her when he was in good health.

“I was shocked to receive a telephone call that my father is murdered,” she remarked.

Ms Maria Nalikka, a councilor representing Kimaanya-Kabonera at the Masaka City Council decried increasing murder cases in the area, saying this is the fourth incident in one month.

“We ask security to prevail over this situation because our people are murdered in cold blood. Why would one kill an innocent old man,” Ms Nalikka wondered.

Police from Masaka brought a sniffer dog which led detectives to the house of Mukasa's brother only identified as Abdu but no arrest had been made by press time.

Southern Regional Police Spokesman, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident and said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police detectives at deceased Mr Dirisa Mukasa's house on August 22, 2021 .PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

