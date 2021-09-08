Assailants kill OC Ruharo Police

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

Unknown assailants on Tuesday night killed the Officer in Charge of Ruharo police post in Mbarara City.



Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional police spokesperson identified the deceased as Richard Agaba. He said that Agaba was on patrol when fell into an ambush of thugs who were armed with guns and machetes.

“Preliminary investigations show that Agaba received a telephone call from a Boda Boda rider Muzamiru Kiiza that armed robbers had attacked Step Up bar in Kiyanja cell, Ruharo ward. He together with a vigilante James Tumusiime rushed to the area, but found the thugs had fled,” he said.

Mr Kasasira added: “Agaba and Tumusiime mounted a search on the thugs, but fell into their ambush and shot Agaba dead. The assailants took off with the deceased’s gun.”

The incident comes days after security personnel carried out an operation and arrested seven suspected thugs that have been terrorizing residents in the area.

The thugs were picked from two different lodges in the Kizungu market cell and were found with stolen property.