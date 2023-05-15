Assailants raid ASP Nampiima's home, kill guard

Detectives in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a guard deployed at the home of the traffic police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faridah Nampiima was killed in what’s suspected to be a robbery.

The May 13 night raid and murder happened in Asimbwa zone, Kabowa Parish in Rubaga Division in Kampala District where Ms Nampiima resides, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

ASP Owoyesigyire said the guard identified as Matia Kintu Ssalongo was hit with a blunt object on the head and left for dead. When the situation was calm hours later, the landlord of the premises reportedly rushed Kintu to Rubaga Hospital which referred them to Mulago National Referral Hospital because the injuries he sustained were severe.

Kintu succumbed to head injuries, according to police.

“We got the report at around 7am. It is alleged that assailants who were in company of a dog and armed with pangas (machetes) scaled over a fence that was housing the premises of Kasato Estates that has three houses. One of the houses they targeted was for ASP Nampiima," Owoyesigire told journalists on Monday.

"According to the statement that we recorded, the officer and the husband heard screams outside and while they were opening the door to investigate, the assailants forcefully pushed themselves inside the house before they started demanding for money and other items," ASP Owoyesigyire explained.

Police say the items stolen include a Samsung phone, an IPhone, Flat screen Television, a handbag containing money amounting to Shs300,000, among others, all valued at Shs9 million.