Assessing Abodo’s 5-year term as DPP

When President Museveni last week appointed Justice Jane Frances Abodo, who has been the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) since 2020, as the Principal Judge, he ensured that the now normalised merry-go-round is complete. Justice Richard Buteera, who led the DPP’s office in the 1990s, returned to the Judiciary as a Court of Appeal Justice in 2013 and later became Deputy Chief Justice in 2020 before retiring this year. His successor, Justice Mike Chibita, was appointed DPP in 2013 after serving as a High Court judge, and in 2020, he rejoined the Bench as a Supreme Court Justice. Justice Abodo now follows the same path—leaving prosecution to head the High Court as Principal Judge. But unlike her predecessors, her new role could force her into politically charged cases she herself sanctioned as DPP, raising questions of conflict and continuity.

Political prosecutions

Justice Abodo’s tenure was marked by controversial decisions that critics say entrenched the use of prosecution as a tool against political opponents. At the centre is the treason case against Opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye and ally Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya. The charges, originally brought before the military court, were taken over by Abodo’s office, which later amended the charge sheet while struggling to build a coherent case. Legal observers argue that this fits a long pattern. During Justice Buteera’s term as DPP, Dr Besigye faced rape and treason charges in 2005—cases that collapsed in court. Under Justice Chibita, Dr Besigye was again charged with treason after the 2016 elections, only for the case to fizzle out without witnesses.

“The evidence before this court is inadequate even to prove a debt… monstrous if to ruin the honour of a man who offered himself as a candidate for the highest office of this country,” ruled Justice John Bosco Katutsi in 2006 while dismissing one such case. Justice Abodo, critics say, perpetuated the same approach. Her prosecutors resisted bail applications for Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale, arguing they had not spent the mandatory six months in prison. They also warned that, if released, the pair might commit further offences—a position that mirrored the Judiciary’s controversial decision to deny them bail. Opposition leaders see this as a continuation of state harassment. “Since 2005, Dr Besigye has never been convicted of any charge. Yet the DPP’s office keeps him entangled in court,” one defence lawyer observed.

The Kyagulanyi cases

The arrival of Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, as Mr Museveni’s main challenger in 2020 tested Justice Abodo’s independence.

While on the campaign trail in Luuka District, Mr Kyagulanyi was arrested, sparking nationwide protests. Two days later, Justice Abodo’s office charged him with violating Covid-19 regulations—accusations many saw as politically motivated. “This case shouldn’t be Uganda against Kyagulanyi; it should be Uganda against Museveni,” the Opposition leader retorted, dismissing the case as a political ploy.

The DPP later abandoned the matter without explanation.

More troubling for Justice Abodo’s critics was the treatment of Mr Kyagulanyi’s allies. In January 2021, 29 National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, including Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe, were arrested in Kalangala and first charged in magistrates’ courts before being rearrested and hauled before the military court. There, they faced charges of illegal possession of ammunition. Years later, while Nubian Li was released, Eddie Mutwe faced fresh charges of robbery and malicious damage after a violent arrest accompanied by allegations of torture.

Despite his condition, Justice Abodo’s prosecutors pressed ahead and opposed his bail. Justice Fatumah Nanziri agreed, sparking criticism from rights groups and lawyers. “They don’t follow precedents. They just rule because they have been told to rule in a certain way,” constitutional lawyer Peter Walubiri argued, warning that Abodo’s new supervisory role over magistrates could entrench this approach further.

Minor offences, major questions

It was also under Justice Abodo that youth participating in an anti-corruption “March to Parliament” were charged with common nuisance, idle and disorderly conduct, and obstructing walkways. The charges raised eyebrows. Idle and disorderly laws had already been struck down as unconstitutional, while common nuisance provisions were widely regarded as colonial relics designed to suppress the poor.

Similarly, in 2024, her office sanctioned terrorism charges against 30 Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) activists arrested during a retreat in Kisumu, Kenya. The case triggered outrage, only to be dropped in 2025 without explanation. For critics, these episodes reinforced the view that Justice Abodo’s DPP was too ready to sanction charges with political undertones, often without evidence to sustain them. Yet Justice Abodo is not without defenders. Many in the legal fraternity describe her as a hardworking, approachable leader with a commitment to strengthening the institution.

“Justice Abodo is down-to-earth and a great leader. Her appointment as the first female DPP was recognition of her capabilities and intelligence. She is impartial and sees that justice is done,” said Ms Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa, head of the Legal Aid Service Providers Network. Others argue that political cases overshadow her reforms. “She pushed for more prosecutors, better pay, and improved conviction rates,” one senior state attorney said. “The DPP’s office is in better shape than when she found it,” the state attorney added.

Indeed, Justice Abodo’s five years saw tangible changes. She championed tax exemptions on prosecutors’ salaries, convincing Parliament that exempting them from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) was necessary to curb high staff turnover. The exemption, costing the government Shs6.5 billion annually, remains one of her most cited achievements.

In summary

Key achievements

• First female DPP (2020–2025).

• Secured exemption from Pay As You Earn (PAYE), saving staff about Shs6.5b annually.

• Advocated for recruitment of 455 additional prosecutors.

• Oversaw a noticeable rise in successful prosecutions in ordinary criminal cases.

Major controversies

• Sanctioned treason charges against Dr Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale, widely seen as politically motivated.

• Oversaw Covid-19 and firearms-related charges against Robert Kyagulanyi and his allies, many of which collapsed.

• Prosecuted youth with “common nuisance” and “idle and disorderly” charges long considered unconstitutional.

• Sanctioned a politically sensitive case in 2024, later dropped without explanation.



