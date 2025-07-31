Assistant DPP found dead after 'missing' for four days

A 47-year-old senior state attorney has been found dead in her house at Wampeewo near Kasangati, in Wakiso District, days after she "went missing."

Fatuma Nabiwemba Ssendagire, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP), was reportedly last seen alive on Monday, July 7, 2025.



"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regrets to announce the untimely passing of Ms Fatuma Nabiwemba, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, which occurred at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course," a statement from the DPP's office reads.

The cause of her death is still unknown as the family awaits the postmortem report.

A source that is privy to the happening told this publication that Nabiwemba last reported for work last week.

"Neighbours last saw her on Monday, and it was until yesterday (July 10) that they saw unusual flies around her house that got them suspicious. This prompted them to break into her house and find her body lying on the bed," the source said.









They informed the police, who took her body to the city mortuary, Mulago for postmortem.

Police say her death was reported on July 10, 2025, at around 8:36 pm by Mr Hamuza Kabanda, a driver at the DPP headquarters.

"The Deceased was found unresponsive inside her residence in Wampeewo, Kasangati Town Council, where she lived alone. The body had no physical injuries," Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said in a Friday morning statement.

According to him, detectives from Kasangati visited the scene, conducted a search and recovered items of evidential value.

A detective who asked not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media said part of the documents recovered from her house was a letter from Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital.

Nabiwemba was in December 2017 reported missing from her marital home but was found two months later and reunited with her family.

She had reportedly left their home in Wampewo, Kasangati, an outskirt of Kampala, on December 12, 2017.

According to a January 2018 interview with her husband, Dr Ibrahim Ssendagire, Nabiwemba developed mental health issues when they lost their two-and-a-half-month-old baby.

“My wife was not able to come to terms with the death of our baby,” a seemingly distressed Dr Ssendagire told Daily Monitor at the time.

“The post-natal depression could have been escalated when I did not ask my wife what caused the death of my child since it died when I was out of the country. I didn’t even see the baby itself,” he added.



