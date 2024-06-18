Aswa River basin degradation threatens access to safe water

The Aswa River basin in northeastern Uganda is facing a significant threat: degradation of its freshwater ecosystems. This ongoing issue is negatively impacting the availability of safe water for domestic use in the region.

The Aswa basin covers over 27,677 square kilometers and encompasses 15 districts which include Abim, Agago, Alebtong, Amuria, Amuru, Gulu, Kaabong, Kitgum, Kole, Kotido, Lamwo, Lira, Otuke, Oyam, and Pader. It serves as a critical source of water for various purposes, including drinking, household needs, livestock, agriculture, and construction. Additionally, the basin provides essential environmental benefits such as flood control and habitat for local wildlife.



Despite its immense value, researchers and local leaders warn that human activities are degrading the Aswa basin.

Dr Alfred Kumakech, a researcher at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), highlights the encroachment on wetlands due to failing traditional production systems.



As a result, the Aswa freshwater ecosystems are experiencing increased siltation, reduced water flow and quality, and diminished capacity to manage floods.

Mr Richard Cox Okello Orik, the Lira LC5 chairman, lamented the loss of clean spring water that was once readily available. He said the water, naturally filtered through sand, is now unsafe for consumption due to degradation.

“But today, you try [drinking] it. You will get a lot of waterborne diseases associated with consumption of dirty water. So, that means human beings have interfered so much with nature,” he said.



Mr Okello was speaking at the inception meeting of an assessment of the current socio-economic, environmental and institutional issues and challenges related to water resource protection and management in Aswa II sub-catchment at Margarita Palace Hotel, Lira City last Friday.



A collaborative effort between Join for Water, a water access NGO, and the World Resources Institute, a global research organization, is underway. This study will assess the social, economic, and environmental factors affecting water resource management in the Aswa II sub-catchment.

The study will evaluate challenges such as limited access to clean water and sanitation, weak stakeholder engagement, and institutional fragmentation between government bodies. Importantly, it will also identify opportunities for improved water management and catchment protection.

Mr Isaiah Ndungo, Join for Water's country coordinator, emphasised the need for collaboration with all stakeholders who rely on the basin's resources.

The study's findings are expected to serve as a knowledge base for future interventions aimed at protecting the Aswa basin's freshwater ecosystems and ensuring equitable access to clean water for local communities.



“Our key message is to ensure that we have the local support to help this project reach its objectives,” Mr Ndungo said.



Mr Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner, acknowledged the lack of awareness regarding the consequences of environmental destruction. He emphasised the need for intensified efforts to combat the degradation of catchment areas.