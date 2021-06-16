At least 1,000 vendors duped in fake market stalls deal

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

At least 1,000 vendors in Masaka City are counting losses after being duped to pay money for stalls in an ungazetted market.

According to vendors, they paid Shs50,000 and Shs200,000 accordingly to acquire stalls at the Trans Parking Yard Market located in Kimaanya -Kabonera Municipality along Masaka-Mbarara bypass.

On Monday, the Masaka Resident City Commissioner, Mr Fred Bamwine stormed the market and halted the ongoing construction of makeshift stalls, saying all activities were illegal.

The vendors claim it is Ms Florence Namayanja, the new Masaka City Mayor, who cleared them to occupy the open space because it was vacant.

“The mayor held a meeting with us and she appointed a committee that took charge of allocating stalls so that people have ownership,” Mr Willy Ssembajjo, the chairman of Trans Parking Market said in an interview on Tuesday.

“The place is strategically located and we have been selling drinks and snacks to travelers from Kampala and Mbarara even before erecting those stalls, but evicting all the people will mean joblessness and suffering in the community,” he added.

The land in question measures about half an acre and is reportedly owned by Masaka City Council.

Mr Ssembajjo said before evicting the vendors, Mr Bamwine could have first engaged Ms Namayanja and the city clerk.

Mr Jamil Kawuma, another affected vendor, said they have already injected a lot of money in constructing stalls, and is wondering whether the government will compensate them.

Mr Godfrey Muyanja, a vendor said though they paid money for the stalls, the market leadership didn’t issue them with receipts.

“Those people have collected over Shs100million from vendors and as the RCC halts construction of stalls, he should also interest himself in recovering our money because we paid hoping that we shall work and get back our money,” he said.

Mr Bamwine said there was no official document from the city mayor authorising people to use the open space for a market and the city planner had no idea about what was taking place in the area.

“I contacted the city clerk Mr John Behangane and the city planner and both said they did not know about the ongoing construction of stalls,” he said.

Mr Bamwine said he has already ordered police to investigate reports that vendors were charged money to acquire the stalls.

“It is the duty of government to construct markets, how come vendors had to pay money to construct their own stalls,” he asked.

Ms Namayanja confirmed that she is one who gave a green light to the vendors to erect market stalls after discovering that many lack working space.

“Mr Bamwine is still new in this area and he has fallen into a trap set by the thieves, he could have ascertained the ownership of that land before evicting the vendors. There was an irregular transaction on that land and we must reclaim it back by allowing our people to occupy it,” she said.

